 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Microburst gives school gym a wedgie on camera   (fox40.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, content, region  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 1:33 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF? Video?
 
drayno76
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That blows.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: WTF? Video?


I submitted this story on Monday... with video.  Went red.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: WTF? Video?


seriously 2 minute commercial, then half the video was blocked by advertisements and other various writings.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: WTF? Video?


Caught on camera: wall at NC school gymnasium destroyed by storm's microburst
Youtube eSm3ywc_LIs


All through my years in elementary and middle school, I always wished something like this would happen.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love it when Conservatives blame weather on 'god's wrath' when it happens to others, but when they are on the receiving end of it, there's no mention of god and his 'wrath'
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am trying to figure out just what that bit of wall was made from as it is really unclear in the video, strange stuff though.

/glad none of the kids were severely hurt. .
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: marleymaniac: WTF? Video?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eSm3ywc_​LIs]

All through my years in elementary and middle school, I always wished something like this would happen.


When I was in elementary school something like that did happen to a school on the other side of the river. Seven children died. 

Ugh, this video...  I'm seriously glad these kids are okay.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you've got a microburst, the last thing you'd want is a wedgie.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My grandparents' house got hit by one of those years ago. They thought it was a tornado, and I was only familiar with them because I work in aviation.

CSB: My parents adopted their dog, then wondered why he freaked out when thunderstorms came through. I had to point out that poor dog was outside when the microburst hit, so he probably has some PTSD.
 
pdieten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: I am trying to figure out just what that bit of wall was made from as it is really unclear in the video, strange stuff though.

/glad none of the kids were severely hurt. .


There were a bunch of unreinforced concrete blocks in the debris pile at the end of the video
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fox19.comView Full Size

damn
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going with the problem being that the builder did not properly anchor the roof trusses to the bearing walls.  The roof trusses are gone, but the tops of the block side walls are still in place.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report