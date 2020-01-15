 Skip to content
(The Root)   The Khalil Mack Foundation donated $80,000 to pay off layaways at a Walmart store. Turns out there was only $60,000 in layaway balances at that store. I wonder what happened to the extra money   (theroot.com) divider line
23
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"store management allowed employees to use the remaining $20,000 to place items on layaway for themselves."

Behavior most foul.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If they're working retail at walmart over Christmas. They deserve it.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Instead of returning the leftover $20,000 to Mack or using it to help the less fortunate

I'd say most Walmart employees count as "less fortunate".
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart doesn't pay many of its employees a living wage in the first place, so I'm fairly certain they qualify as the working poor.

Now, whether the employees that took advantage were the ones that actually needed the help or a manager and their chums...that's another thing entirely.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts sugar in GRITS?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Who puts sugar in GRITS?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they not add all this up to a grand total before he wrote the check? Or did the add-it-all-up person embellish the result?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wet drum sandwich: Did they not add all this up to a grand total before he wrote the check? Or did the add-it-all-up person embellish the result?


i've wondered how much they know to charge the nice people that step up during christmas. that's a lot of accountign to be done.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Who puts sugar in GRITS?


Communists and mental patients
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A friend of mine works at this very store.

The store manager gathered a few people and they all loaded up their own layaway accounts with stuff for them until they maxed out the $80,000.


And it wasn't an "uninvolved" employee who snitched. It was an employee who was going to get some loot for themselves but they maxed out the $80,000 and this person was pissed that they couldn't add an iPad or whatever to the haul of goodies, so they went to the guy's mother to snitch. The mother called Wal-Mart corporate to ask what was going on.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Instead of returning the leftover $20,000 to Mack or using it to help the less fortunate

I'd say most Walmart employees count as "less fortunate".


A bit of this...a bit of fark YOU WALMART FOR MAKING YOUR EMPLOYEES "less fortunate"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: And it wasn't an "uninvolved" employee who snitched. It was an employee who was going to get some loot for themselves but they maxed out the $80,000 and this person was pissed that they couldn't add an iPad or whatever to the haul of goodies, so they went to the guy's mother to snitch.


Well...did that person get stitches?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: mrmopar5287: And it wasn't an "uninvolved" employee who snitched. It was an employee who was going to get some loot for themselves but they maxed out the $80,000 and this person was pissed that they couldn't add an iPad or whatever to the haul of goodies, so they went to the guy's mother to snitch.

Well...did that person get stitches?


I think they're fired with the rest of the people taking the money. They were putting stuff on layaway and all of them are canned.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm ok with the employees getting stuff, it's probably more than they will ever get from corporate.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Prank Call of Cthulhu: mrmopar5287: And it wasn't an "uninvolved" employee who snitched. It was an employee who was going to get some loot for themselves but they maxed out the $80,000 and this person was pissed that they couldn't add an iPad or whatever to the haul of goodies, so they went to the guy's mother to snitch.

Well...did that person get stitches?

I think they're fired with the rest of the people taking the money. They were putting stuff on layaway and all of them are canned.


Those responsible for sacking the money from he who makes a lot of sacks, have been sacked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Who puts sugar in GRITS?


This guy in the Army did.  Sugar and four butter pats.  You could almost see him packing on the weight.  He got put on Separate Rations and decided he needed to get his money's worth now that he was paying $.90 for breakfast, $1.20 for lunch and dinner.

Dude, big breakfast, sneak the fruit and cereal past the E-6 and pocket $2.40 a day!  Gold!
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't wish to sound ungrateful, but I think charities should not give money to capitalist businesses.

/Somewhat surprised that this isn't bleedin' obvious
//You know who I blame?
///...
////DRINK!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surprised the execs didn't take the rest honestly...
 
IAmRight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see the "I don't consider many less fortunate than Wal-Mart employees, especially during the holidays" angle has been covered. Good work, people.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NoahBuddy: I don't wish to sound ungrateful, but I think charities should not give money to capitalist businesses.


How many anti-capitalist businesses have you started, such that charities have good alternatives?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd be very nervous about stealing from Khalil Mack.  It seems like it could lead to physical industry.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: A friend of mine works at this very store.

The store manager gathered a few people and they all loaded up their own layaway accounts with stuff for them until they maxed out the $80,000.


And it wasn't an "uninvolved" employee who snitched. It was an employee who was going to get some loot for themselves but they maxed out the $80,000 and this person was pissed that they couldn't add an iPad or whatever to the haul of goodies, so they went to the guy's mother to snitch. The mother called Wal-Mart corporate to ask what was going on.


Maybe if the other employees had demonstrated more ambition and become managers themselves they would have earned a part of the spoils instead of whining about those who did manage it.

/s
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'd be very nervous about stealing from Khalil Mack.  It seems like it could lead to physical industry.


Physical injury.  Physical industry too, I suppose, if I took the money and started a ditch-digging business.
 
Report