(Anchorage Daily News)   City: these new LED streetlights will save us $400,000 per year. Electric Co: sure, if we bothered to adjust your bill, but uh, we forgot   (adn.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I never thought about how they would meter streetlights. It seems odd that they simply don't.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvilEgg

Streetlights use a predictable amount of electricity and it's hard for somebody to tap into the power supply to steal electricity. Some cities where I live have the same sort of deal.

Still, the city promised savings, which were supposed to come from the utility adjusting its flat-rate fee for streetlamps.

Perhaps it's more complicated in reality, but put this way it sounds like the city was relying on the goodwill of businessmen.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What ever happened to comparing actual values to planned values?  Was nobody in the city government responsible for the new street lights, to double check that they were getting the expected savings?

I mean, the company that billed them the wrong amount screwed up, but the city should have caught it pretty quickly.
 
gojirast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZAZ: relying on the goodwill of businessmen.


That's putting the foxes in charge of the henhouse. Say putting an Exxon exec in charge of the EPA (or state department, one of the two.), or a Verizon guy  as head of the FCC.

Only an imbecile would do something like that
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a non-existent streetlight might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mrs.  Lovejoy.jpg:  Won't anyone think of the coal miners?

Supervisor:  Men.  The city has put in LED streetlights (Men groan).  The following miners won't be needed to dig coal anymore.  Freakstorm, Harry.    That is all.
Coal Miner Daughterlee:  Just Freakstorm, boss?
Supervisor:  Suprisingly, he was a very good coal miner but I always hated him.
Coal Miner Daughterlee:  We all did, boss.  You've done the company a great service today.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I guess I never thought about how they would meter streetlights. It seems odd that they simply don't.


Given 20th century electrical meter tech that would be massive undertaking, it's not like they're all on one wire. There used to be meter readers, walking around writing numbers down.

An agreement for a flat fee would make sense. Plus the Utility Co makes out like a bandit! ... oh.


With modern IoT tech, I bet they start now.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My city replaced all the old lights with LED last year. Apparently cost savings blah de blah.

But goddammit....turn that brightness down. You could get a suntan at midnight from those things.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I met a young guy who sold LEDs to state and local officials.  He said half his job was to scream in mandarin at the communists to push the price per bulb from an outrageous $0.20 each to $0.17 each.  He would then have a nice chat and dinner with the elected official and sell that same bulb for $50.00 each.  His bonus each year was not less than $500,000.  And yes, he closed a contract with California for their public school system.
My town here in MA promised "big savings", by converting the street lights to LEDs, but if you look at the actual costs of converting to LED, the utility company had a very long lease on the property plus they owned the poles.  They wanted $800,000 to break the lease on maybe 200 poles.  Then the town would have to pay a contractor to change the poles to new ones with LED bulbs.  I don't know about your community, but here in MA when a government official builds anything it costs 100x what a private company would pay (we recently paid $750,000 for a school handicap ramp).  It's farking insane.
We also had an architecture firm speak to us parents about replacing the school.  "It's $125 million for the basic school, but the one you want is $225 million".
/right before they started to hypnotize us and suck blood from our necks.
 
Report