 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AlterNet)   The Texas Incel Semen Tsunami's a-comin', y'all   (alternet.org) divider line
69
    More: Interesting, Violence, Terrorism, domestic terrorism threats, AlterNet's journalists, Need to know, Texas Department of Public Safety, Jim Hightower, Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment  
•       •       •

1541 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 8:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So what does a Venn diagram of Trumpist CHUDs and incels look like?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're telling me that the guys that can't get laid and beyatch about it online are now considered a menacing threat?

If THAT doesn't get 'em laid, nothing will!
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: So what does a Venn diagram of Trumpist CHUDs and incels look like?


The flag of Japan.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sgt Otter: fusillade762: So what does a Venn diagram of Trumpist CHUDs and incels look like?

The flag of Japan.


This one seems pretty close:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're a bunch of choads, basically.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing Meal Team Six will reveal their positions by the crinkling of the Funyuns bags and be unable to fit their fingers in the trigger guards.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why prostitution should be legal.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what did you think they would do with that barrel of lube we sent them once it was empty?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Incel Masturbator?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.


They'd still be misogynistic, prone to violence, and espouse a dangerous and undemocratic worldview.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Legalize prostitution, regulate and protect the women. Then, give these incels a coupon or a punch card.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Legalize prostitution, regulate and protect the women. Then, give these incels a coupon or a punch card.


I don't know how many times it needs to be said, but these guys are pretty clear on being entitled to virginal Ms Universe contestants battering down their own basement doors.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look at what just ONE incel did in Toronto with that rented van.
I couldn't imagine an army of well armed, 2nd amendment nut job stroking it to NRA lunatics could do.
Hopefully it's just a scare article not based on actual real possibilities.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody is afraid of Incels. They're just a bunch of wankers.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sgt Otter: fusillade762: So what does a Venn diagram of Trumpist CHUDs and incels look like?

The flag of Japan.

This one seems pretty close:
[Fark user image 785x800]


Looks spot on to me.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Then, give these incels a coupon or a punch card.


Five dick punches and the next dick kick with lead boots is free.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.


It's not up to sex workers to do that emotional labor.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.

You want to tell us that domestic terrorism perpetrated by bigots, crazies, and Trumpers is happening? Fine.

Stop trying to somehow hide it by using the "incel" tag as a catch-all behind which to conceal what's actually happening - that a bunch of assholes, radicalized by far-right stochastic terrorism, are aching to act out and desperate to be seen & heard by Orange Senpai.

We know. We know that fear is a powerful political tool, and that the extremist elements of the GOP want to use that fear. Don't farking dodge the reality by saying, no, really, it's a huge batch of lone wolves, committing tons of isolated incidents, and that we have no idea what motivates them other than this nifty new tag we found to distance ourselves from the assholes we created.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Legalize prostitution, regulate and protect the women. Then, give these incels a coupon or a punch card.


They aren't horrible people because they can't get sex. They can't get sex because they're horrible people. Solving the sex part won't change the fact that they're horrible people.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just offer them double Good Boy Points and extra honey mustard dipping sauce for their tendies, they'll soon forget about women.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Misch: EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.

It's not up to sex workers to do that emotional labor.


Agreed, make mental health/wellness care free and available to all.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.


Geniuses like this would only manage breaking an arm or getting a condom stuck in their ear if they tried to hire a prostitute.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Look at what just ONE incel did in Toronto with that rented van.
I couldn't imagine an army of well armed, 2nd amendment nut job stroking it to NRA lunatics could do.
Hopefully it's just a scare article not based on actual real possibilities.


There was that unknown person wandering the tunnels in the Mansfield dam near Austin the other day ...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bannon's gamergate core.
 
Cache
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't think you could reverse evolution, but conservatives found a way.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure that nice group of fellas can lay out some coin and order one of those life like dolls to sate their needs. Hopefully keep them under the rock where they came from for a long time.

Then again when those dolls get an AI the guys might get dumped by their love dolls. I hope someone YouTube's that.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Incels have all the marks of significant mental illness/personality disorder. You're not going to get an army of them but more of a lone wolf threat.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sgt Otter: fusillade762: So what does a Venn diagram of Trumpist CHUDs and incels look like?

The flag of Japan.

This one seems pretty close:
[Fark user image 785x800]


What goes in the intersection of "Actual Feces," "Sun-Baked Garbage" and "Crybabies?"

I propose "Evangelical Fundamentalists"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: TotallyRealNotFake: Look at what just ONE incel did in Toronto with that rented van.
I couldn't imagine an army of well armed, 2nd amendment nut job stroking it to NRA lunatics could do.
Hopefully it's just a scare article not based on actual real possibilities.

There was that unknown person wandering the tunnels in the Mansfield dam near Austin the other day ...


They didn't find anyone despite a massive search and the dam is covered in cameras inside and out. An employee reported "someone ran by them" but didn't get a good look. Kinda think this employee imagined it
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution sexbots should be legal.


ftfy

Why would you want to inflict an Incel on an innocent hooker?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: You're telling me that the guys that can't get laid and beyatch about it online are now considered a menacing threat?

If THAT doesn't get 'em laid, nothing will!


Anyody can get laid if that's really their goal though. Anybody. These guys' issues stem from something else, sex is just being used as an excuse to justify their generalized hatred of society.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion.

Oh noes!  The Incellion is upon us!

Hide your cheetos!
 
Chabash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

englaja: Just offer them double Good Boy Points and extra honey mustard dipping sauce for their tendies, they'll soon forget about women.


So, I know a guy who constantly laments the fact that hot women don't throw themselves at him, and damn if he doesn't love honey mustard. Is that a thing?

/He stopped talking to me after I got married.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "Although not a new movement, Involuntary Celibates (Incels) are an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance,"

"Social grievance"?!
They don't have a social grievance. They are shiatty, immature, emotionally stunted, man-babies.
If they would actually try to become decent humans and grow the fark up then maybe people (women especially) wouldn't avoid them like they were plague carriers.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
good thing taunting a fringe group has never backfired in the history of forever.

still tho, incels have no one to blame but themselves.
 
Chabash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion.

Oh noes!  The Incellion is upon us!

Hide your cheetos!


Stock up on hot pockets and Red Baron mini pizzas.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.


Hookers aren't human shields for preventing mass-shootings in your broken society, sorry. You're just advocating turning misogynists loose on vulnerable women. That doesn't end as nicely as you think it does. Also, they can already find hookers in all the same places you do.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you close all the Planned Parenthood offices, where will the incels find women to attack?
 
Chabash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: FTA: "Although not a new movement, Involuntary Celibates (Incels) are an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance,"

"Social grievance"?!
They don't have a social grievance. They are shiatty, immature, emotionally stunted, man-babies.
If they would actually try to become decent humans and grow the fark up then maybe people (women especially) wouldn't avoid them like they were plague carriers.


Attachment disorder is probably most likely. Children of abused parents, sins of the father, etc.
 
Chabash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If you close all the Planned Parenthood offices, where will the incels find women to attack?


Bridal shops
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brizzle365: good thing taunting a fringe group has never backfired in the history of forever.


Let it "backfire".
Gene pool needs a good flush.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine being top of your class at the FBI academy and your first assignment is to go deep cover in to the incel scene.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: brizzle365: good thing taunting a fringe group has never backfired in the history of forever.

Let it "backfire".
Gene pool needs a good flush.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chabash: bughunter: What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion.

Oh noes!  The Incellion is upon us!

Hide your cheetos!

Stock up on hot pockets and Red Baron mini pizzas.


No, no - those just make them stronger!

You must repel the Incellulites with LaCroix and Tofu Chips!
 
captjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brizzle365: good thing taunting a fringe group has never backfired in the history of forever.


What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.


Yeah, but I doubt the incels will make much money that way.
 
CRM119
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We got an idiot prez ... might as well have idiot terrorist
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Misch: EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.

It's not up to sex workers to do that emotional labor.

Agreed, make mental health/wellness care free and available to all.


Lol yeah because therapists are so ethical & adept at fixing mental illness.
You are only advocating placing vulnerable people in the hands of predators who will make them even crazier.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crim​e​/ny-female-therapist-arrested-sex-with​-patient-charging-two-hundred-20191017​-shxxz5pskvdu5eupnqin74pzb4-story.html​

That's only one of dozens that come up in the first hundred google hits. And most of incels have been at the mercy of the mental health system & forced meds since gradeschool, which is one reason they hate society so much. Sure, throw more therapists at the problem, if you weaponizing the problem is your goal.

/everybody who immediately screams "Scientologist!" immediately goes on ignore, I'm not toying with idiots today. I do that on Mondays & Thursdays only.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Misch: EvilEgg: This is why prostitution should be legal.

It's not up to sex workers to do that emotional labor.

Agreed, make mental health/wellness care free and available to all.


That's all well and good (and still necessary, don't get me wrong), but you have to make them WANT to go.  These people are convinced they don't have a problem, women do.  How do you make someone with that mindset do enough self-reflection to step back and think "maybe I'm the baddie, I should get help?"

I'm all for not letting perfect be the enemy of good, and I'm absolutely convinced that free mental health/wellness care would help, but I don't think it's the panacea you think it might be.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: You're telling me that the guys that can't get laid and beyatch about it online are now considered a menacing threat?

If THAT doesn't get 'em laid, nothing will!

Anyody can get laid if that's really their goal though. Anybody. These guys' issues stem from something else, sex is just being used as an excuse to justify their generalized hatred of society.


themselves.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report