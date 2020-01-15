 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Aggressive squirrels terrorizing Tampa Bay family in their condo. Hey, now I have a name for my garage band   (wfla.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Area, Mobile phone, Telephone, Haines City, Florida, back of my couch  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 5:32 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A bb gun will do the trick
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your father refuses to call an exterminator.  He says it's "personal" this time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I often wonder how some people manage to survive as long as they do.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is silliness. The clueless lady I can kind of understand, but her 9 year old son? He's the target audience for all those squirrel catapult videos on YouTube. Get that kid some bungee cords and a laundry basket. He'll figure it out soon enough.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report