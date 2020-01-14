 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Maybe TSA was on the ball afterall when they banned nail clippers   (6abc.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, New Jersey, Delaware Valley, Delaware, Penetrating trauma, South Jersey woman, Monday, Assassination, New York City  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2020 at 1:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She looks evil as fu*k.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something like this might hurt 
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just keep trying to picture that. They should have said the kind of clippers that she used.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sneelock: Something like this might hurt 
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x326]


Especially if you're not a real mohel.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it was the small file that's usually on a set of nail clippers. Otherwise, you'd have to stab really hard.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 650x365]


She looks like a spectre from that Matrix sequel.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wound on his leg?  Had to be femoral artery. That will bleed you out in a couple minutes tops.
 
Birnone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If he had watxhed The Sopranos he would have known better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Twenty years of Fark has taught me that anything is a murder weapon if the person is motivated enough.  It's also taught me that that TSA is never right.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who needs to smuggle nail clippers on a plane when you get this in first class?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report