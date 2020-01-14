 Skip to content
(Fox News)   McDonald's worker seen with his hands down his pants, apparently searching for the special sauce   (foxnews.com) divider line
31
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was just trying to soften up the curly fry a bit.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: curly fry


Sir, that is an Arby's.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Al?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopin' for a Big Mac when all ya got is a nugget.
.
.
/ you want sauce with THAT ?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he sacked?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


We're done here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wearing a uniform? That's the owner.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My doctor told me to stop masturbating.
I said, Doc, why?
He said, Cause your here for a physical.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: [Fark user image 425x389]


Really, it's the jalapeno that makes that image great.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay people enough to care
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem really into their work.

I respect that.
 
jtown
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image 425x389]

Really, it's the jalapeno that makes that image great.


You sure that's not a pickle?  Meh.  Like it matters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sandvich is loose cannon: Pay people enough to care


He wasn't at work or touching any food who cares? It's one thing if he was working, but he wasn't leave the guy alone. A "customer"(probably an employee) at my company called the company complaint line to say a manager was kissing an off duty employee in the office, by their names, is seemed like the employee was more offended that is was 2 guys kissing.

The companies don't care about their employees, customers should give them a little slack, I bet this guy doesn't want someone taking pictures of him outside work and sending them to his boss.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: Madman drummers bummers: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image 425x389]

Really, it's the jalapeno that makes that image great.

You sure that's not a pickle?  Meh.  Like it matters.

[Fark user image image 200x595]


It could be a banana pepper.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image image 320x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you, cum again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe dude was busy McLovin it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know what they call a quarter pounder in your pants?
 
Rezurok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet he felt nuts
 
Esroc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While I admit that being faced with the visual confirmation of where an employee's hands have been would certainly ruin my appetite, I would also be able to acknowledge that I've probably eaten things prepared by people whose hands have been in worse places. And thus been able to move on with my life and mind my own business.

It's just a dick people. Half the population has'em.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

almandot: You know what they call a quarter pounder in your pants?


Shoplifting ?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No need to worry. He was merely preparing a meal for Jesse Watters.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

almandot: You know what they call a quarter pounder in your pants?


Royale avec des fromage dans le pantalon?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Digging for gold
 
TylerParry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Hot, fresh angus cumming right up..."
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The customer wanted ta see Schwan's sauce.
 
