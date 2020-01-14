 Skip to content
(CTV News)   I'm not saying it's cold in western Canada right now but the Calgary Zoo kept their penguins inside today   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Alberta, Calgary, Calgary Region, blast of frigid arctic weather, Weather, cold stretch, Rocky View Schools, weather system moves  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Brass monkeys not available for comment.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The zoo hides the penguins when Mike_LowELLvisits, too, but it doesn't mean it's cold.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

naughtyrev: The zoo hides the penguins when Mike_LowELLvisits, too, but it doesn't mean it's cold.


The penguins are acceptable.  They have helped me in my war with the baby goats on many occasions, lended me some of their finest freeze weapons.

That is when I tell the baby goats to "chill out" and they don't even know what hit 'em.  Something is sub-zero today, and it's not my confirmed kills.  Heh.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Minus f*cking forty one tonight, woo hoo. -38 already.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Minus f*cking forty one tonight, woo hoo. -38 already.
[Fark user image 767x1500]


Pfff, -40 Celsius. Let me know when it gets to -40 Fahrenheit.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: swaniefrmreddeer: Minus f*cking forty one tonight, woo hoo. -38 already.
[Fark user image 767x1500]

Pfff, -40 Celsius. Let me know when it gets to -40 Fahrenheit.


Finally. Someone who gets just how cold it can get in Fahrenheit.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's cold in Vancouver too. There's a chance I might not be able to wear my Birkies. Thanks tRump
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about to move within spitting distance of the Canadian border to a place that stays below freezing for 6 months out of the year.  So I can pretend I'm living my dream of being an Antarctic biodome scientist like Sheldon Cooper. It's gonna be so fun, I CAN'T WAIT!!! And I can walk back & forth across the border in summer! Or if I ever need to flee from the Viet Nam war draft.
Squee! It's absurd how happy this makes me, I know.
:D
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: naughtyrev: The zoo hides the penguins when Mike_LowELLvisits, too, but it doesn't mean it's cold.

The penguins are acceptable.  They have helped me in my war with the baby goats on many occasions, lended me some of their finest freeze weapons.

That is when I tell the baby goats to "chill out" and they don't even know what hit 'em.  Something is sub-zero today, and it's not my confirmed kills.  Heh.


That explains why they're always wearing sweaters these days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farxist Marxist: it's cold in Vancouver too. There's a chance I might not be able to wear my Birkies. Thanks tRump


Howdy, soon-to-be-neighbor!  I hope to one day buy you beer, and bond over mutual hatred of absurd things!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear anything like that,I know that we made the right choice to live in Florida.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: it's cold in Vancouver too. There's a chance I might not be able to wear my Birkies. Thanks tRump


My hummingbird feeder keeps freezing. I'm bringing it inside at night to thaw out, but I can't do anything about it whiile I'm at work.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I needed gas this morning. It was -34 C in Edmonton. In the short time it took to handle my credit card and type in my pin my hands were in pain. Of course I had thick gloves immediately after that but it took ten minutes for the pain to go away after I was back in my car.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha, ha, funny story, bro.

So I was at the Calgary Zoo walking around the exhibits and there was an employee throwing fruit and veggies to the animals in one of the exhibits.  I watched the animals go after the treats and eat adorably, then moved on to the next exhibit.  There was another employee throwing fruit and veggies to the animals in the exhibit.  She looked exactly like the last one.  Wow.  How cool that twins went into the same field and got jobs at the same zoo.  She walked off and I watched the animals play for a bit.  Walked to the next exhibit and holy shiat, another identical employee.  What are the odd that identical triplets...for fark's sake, it's the same woman, you idiot.  You're just following her around the zoo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Ha, ha, funny story, bro.

So I was at the Calgary Zoo walking around the exhibits and there was an employee throwing fruit and veggies to the animals in one of the exhibits.  I watched the animals go after the treats and eat adorably, then moved on to the next exhibit.  There was another employee throwing fruit and veggies to the animals in the exhibit.  She looked exactly like the last one.  Wow.  How cool that twins went into the same field and got jobs at the same zoo.  She walked off and I watched the animals play for a bit.  Walked to the next exhibit and holy shiat, another identical employee.  What are the odd that identical triplets...for fark's sake, it's the same woman, you idiot.  You're just following her around the zoo.


Going to the zoo high is fun.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Farxist Marxist: it's cold in Vancouver too. There's a chance I might not be able to wear my Birkies. Thanks tRump

My hummingbird feeder keeps freezing. I'm bringing it inside at night to thaw out, but I can't do anything about it whiile I'm at work.


I'm gonna have to get used to these Canada-cold jokes, for a second I thought you were serious.
 
ironpig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Windchill at -52C in Western Saskatchewan
 
Report