 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   A British company will sell knives with square tips after a sharp rise in knife crime. What's the point?   (insider.com) divider line
37
    More: Spiffy, Knife, range ofknives, 10 Downing Street, knife crime, Cutlery, Knives, Crime, crimestatistics  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 11:29 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Like the subject of this article, it's pointless - even if you managed to get every knife manufacturer in the country to switch then criminals would just use screwdrivers or whatnot - 'sharp and pointy' isn't that hard to engineer...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're called meat cleavers.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cue an alarming rise in slashings to coincide with the drop in stabbings.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll have to ban files too, of course, along with hack saws.  And molten metal while they're at it.  Maybe they can do something about thermodynamics.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So when people get angry, they'll get slashy, not stabby. Some improvement.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you use the flat of the blade it counts as subdual damage.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any tool is a weapon if you hold it right.

Going to ban rope? Hammers? Ice picks? Heck, going to ban buckets in case criminals decide to wrassle folks down and drown them? Ban mugs becauseyou could bash a skull in? Trowels? Shovels? Teapots, in case someone is too arsed to get a hammer? A piece of wood? Cricket bats? Bowling balls?

Maybe look at why you're seeing folks turning to violent crime and address that? Not that the US is on any moral high ground on this...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Edgy.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Cue an alarming rise in slashings to coincide with the drop in stabbings.


////

What a dramatic rise in slashes would look like!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's to keep someone from sharpening the flat edge like a tanto knife?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So when people get angry, they'll get slashy, not stabby. Some improvement.


//
Slashy!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: What's to keep someone from sharpening the flat edge like a tanto knife?


Laziness!
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just bought a knife that the "As Seen on TV" said you never have to sharpen.......BS it was "DULL" when I opened the package ......got me once never again!!!!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So when people get angry, they'll get slashy, not stabby. Some improvement.


Well, it likely is an improvement in terms of survivability of the wounds, just as knife crime is a big improvement over an equal amount of gun crime for the same reason.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kind of feels like Glock announcing that their guns will be modified to have solid barrels and no way of firing a bullet.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What about pointed sticks?!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Any tool is a weapon if you hold it right.

Going to ban rope? Hammers? Ice picks? Heck, going to ban buckets in case criminals decide to wrassle folks down and drown them? Ban mugs becauseyou could bash a skull in? Trowels? Shovels? Teapots, in case someone is too arsed to get a hammer? A piece of wood? Cricket bats? Bowling balls?

Maybe look at why you're seeing folks turning to violent crime and address that? Not that the US is on any moral high ground on this...


Be serious. No one needs a bowling ball. *scoffs*
 
palelizard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess I won't buy that brand then.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So when people get angry, they'll get slashy, not stabby. Some improvement.


It is; it's much harder to inflict lethal damage that way.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame brexit
 
Fursecution
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I always thought they looked kind of bad-ass.
 
datfark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can it be a tip if it's square?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If need be, you can make yourself a knife with a piece of leaf spring or an old circular saw blade, a file, and a cement curb.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pizza wheels are also pointless.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image 400x400]
I always thought they looked kind of bad-ass.


It looks like a clumsy screwdriver.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone over there own a bench grinder?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Might as well rocks as well. I hear they can sharpened.

What a bunch of pansies.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: Pizza wheels are also pointless.


In a time of chimpanzees I was a monkey?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Might as well rocks as well. I hear they can sharpened.

What a bunch of pansies.


Here's the ban and be that got lost.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: ImpendingCynic: So when people get angry, they'll get slashy, not stabby. Some improvement.

It is; it's much harder to inflict lethal damage that way.


Lulz
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If need be, you can make yourself a knife with a piece of leaf spring or an old circular saw blade, a file, and a cement curb.


Or you could use a circular saw. There, that's better!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This has been done before. 1908 in Italy. The Mozzetta knife.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Like the subject of this article, it's pointless - even if you managed to get every knife manufacturer in the country to switch then criminals would just use screwdrivers or whatnot - 'sharp and pointy' isn't that hard to engineer...


I'm confident criminals don't have access to a farkin bench grinder
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In some cultures stabbing someone below the waist is not considered attempted murder. Sure, you still go to jail for assault but you don't become a prison lifer unless you were already headed down that path. Maybe people would be nicer to each other if they knew for a fact that people who act like an ass often get stabbed in the ass?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: What's to keep someone from sharpening the flat edge like a tanto knife?


Thoughts and prayers
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thunderboy: jjorsett: If need be, you can make yourself a knife with a piece of leaf spring or an old circular saw blade, a file, and a cement curb.

Or you could use a circular saw. There, that's better!


Some tweekers style my catalytic converter using a battery powered sawsall. Imagine what that could do to a crowd.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report