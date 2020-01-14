 Skip to content
(Time)   It's a story of nine lives, three coyotes, and a house cat named Max with zero farks to give   (time.com) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Miss one, Subby.  There was also Maya, the cat owner who left her beloved Max out after dark with no way to get back in the house on his own.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SansNeural: Miss one, Subby.  There was also Maya, the cat owner who left her beloved Max out after dark with no way to get back in the house on his own.


In a location with predators.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Interesting that this was finally greenlit after several attempts.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And Max looks rather, umm... well fed.

And still showed three coyotes who's boss.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will never understand the mindset of cat owners that let their cats go out freely. They get hit by cars, attacked by other cats/dogs/anything, eaten, and shot at. If you love your cat and can put two and two together, keep them indoors.

/Not to mention the kill hundreds of millions of birds every year, just in the US
 
washburn777
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or "Tall hairless monkeys across the globe giggle while incarcerated feline fights for her life."
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I will never understand the mindset of cat owners that let their cats go out freely. They get hit by cars, attacked by other cats/dogs/anything, eaten, and shot at. If you love your cat and can put two and two together, keep them indoors.


Not to mention fleas and other diseases, yes there are risks.  But I've noticed that it's better for their mental health.

My indoor only cats, and every indoor-only cat I've ever known, have all been neurotic or not-catlike in some way... different for every individual, but decidedly not normal.  Whereas my indoor-outdoor cats are much more well-adjusted and catlike.  If my cat shows an interest in going outside, and if it hasn't been declawed by a previous owner, and if it clearly isn't too stupid to avoid danger, then I will let it out to just be a cat.  And I'll damn well make sure it's reasonably safe, first.

Clearly Max's owner was concerned about him, but frequently a cat has its own ideas about when it's time to come inside, and aren't keen on being convinced otherwise.

The sound of a can opener helps, though.
 
