(WTOP)   Fark-ready headline: "Maryland school district studies how 2-ply toilet paper will affect its bottom line"   (wtop.com) divider line
27
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All right. Enough with the cracks.
 
CantConfirmOrDeny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One up, one down, one to polish.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reo Speedwagon - Roll With The Changes
Youtube nEidbkibsiE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Sheryl Crow anyway?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are they worried about being wiped out completely?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The school system's really gone into the crapper
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I..... Comparing 1-ply and 2-ply based on cost/ roll is stupid. If you have 1-ply, you use more squares. I can see how 2-ply would be somewhat more expensive, their comparison is useless and leading.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was in school we had dispensers that yielded one single-ply sheet at a time so you got pulling while the feces were still extruding.  That was the best use of your time.

It was in your interest to poop at home if at all possible.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As someone working in the school system our toilet paper still has the bark attached.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If anybody ever even considers purchasing one-ply TP in any situation, they need a beatdown. Buying anything less than two-ply is just inconsiderate as can possibly be. If I'm nailing Sophia Loren in her prime and nature calls for a number two, the second I discover she has one-ply TP I'm doing a quick shower to wash my asshole and walking out with not a word said as to why. There are some things I'll put up with but not that.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I..... Comparing 1-ply and 2-ply based on cost/ roll is stupid. If you have 1-ply, you use more squares. I can see how 2-ply would be somewhat more expensive, their comparison is useless and leading.


You forget about the 10-20% of the population who ruin the whole thing for everyone everyone.

They're the same group that thinks "Hey! Free TP!" Then use 40 squares regardless, then leave without washing their hands.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a cheap bastard but one place I don't skimp is toilet paper.

Also, their ponderings appear to be incomplete.  They're just calculating on a per-case basis without taking into account the number of sheets-per-case and I see no mention of the fact that it takes fewer sheets of 2 ply to get a good wipe.  If you get the same number of sheets per case, it's possible that the switch could save them money.  Students would only need to use 15% fewer sheets per wipe session to break even.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's no way I was gonna take a dump in a HS bathroom.  My mom had her flaws, but she always gave the office permission for me to split to walk home and take a nice one before hustling back.

/thanks mom
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I only buy 1-ply on a large commercial roll.......the same stuff Costco uses in their stores.......if it's good enough for Costco it's good enough for me.......
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: If anybody ever even considers purchasing one-ply TP in any situation, they need a beatdown. Buying anything less than two-ply is just inconsiderate as can possibly be. If I'm nailing Sophia Loren in her prime and nature calls for a number two, the second I discover she has one-ply TP I'm doing a quick shower to wash my asshole and walking out with not a word said as to why. There are some things I'll put up with but not that.


If I'm being pegged by Sophia Loren, I'd just wipe my ass on the curtains, same as I do at your mom's house.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, 1 ply where you have to use 4 times as much to get the same job done.

/John Wayne toilet paper. Its rough and tough and dont take shiat from no one.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How did they determine the effect on the students' experience?  Ask them to keep a log?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1 ply doubled over still isn't anything like a good 2 ply.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Call me fancy, but if there's one item to buy the most expensive, luxurious product, it is toilet paper.
 
