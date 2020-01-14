 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier-Journal)   ♪ Some day you'll find it, the Christian school rainbow expelling connection, for 15 year old girls who like rainbows and thee. La lala la lala la la la lala la la la   (courier-journal.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, High school, Gay pride, LGBT, School types, Teacher, Rainbow, Christian school, Whitefield Academy  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 5:24 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought Christians were trying to claim rainbows all to themselves. Nice start on getting this kid to question her faith.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And here I thought Christians were trying to claim rainbows all to themselves. Nice start on getting this kid to question her faith.


And the parents, if you read to the end.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an article somewhere about the Godly rainbow with seven stripes and the evil rainbow with six stripes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations." In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations."

Guessing she has refused to spew their hate against gays, Muslims, etc. for the last 2 years and they finally found a reason to expel her for not living up to their faith.

Find your kid a better school, guys.  This one is trying to force her to be a horrible person.  Your kid is better than this, even if you aren't.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So are we going to forget about that whole covenant with Noah thing?
The ice caps are melting so a cleansing flood might be on the horizon.

/I should buy a boat.jpg
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: And here I thought Christians were trying to claim rainbows all to themselves. Nice start on getting this kid to question her faith.


Till this article popped up I had largely forgotten about about how every couple years some fundie group or another tries to launch a "take back the rainbow" campaign to assert that rainbows rightfully belong to Christians (being God's people) because of the flood story, and that LGBTQ people are misappropriating the symbol. (Apparently Answers in Genesis does this a lot, and I remember my mother thinking this was such a great idea back in the 90's.)

So, yeah, "take back the rainbow" is a weird half-assed, full-cringe google search.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I feel like someone's getting trolled with that last one
// Either way, these feel like some sort of bizarre self-ownage
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And they will know we are Christians by our love


/no they won't
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a known fact that any Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper is basically a portal to hell.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations." In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations."

Guessing she has refused to spew their hate against gays, Muslims, etc. for the last 2 years and they finally found a reason to expel her for not living up to their faith.

Find your kid a better school, guys.  This one is trying to force her to be a horrible person.  Your kid is better than this, even if you aren't.


Better yet, shut down the school. They offer nothing of value.
 
Lexx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did anyone else note the multiple spelling mistakes in the school's response to the parent?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would you want that school warping your kid's brain?  Fark those assholes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lexx: Did anyone else note the multiple spelling mistakes in the school's response to the parent?


That's on a pare with what I expect a Baptist-affiliated school to do.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: Why would you want that school warping your kid's brain?  Fark those assholes.


seen this behavior many times. parents with horror stories of being sent to local catholic schools send their own children to the same schools. the mind wobbles. i can't warp my head around it.
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So is the mom upset that the school would make this sort of judgement? Or that they misjudged her child?

"Your Christians are so unlike your Christ."
 
Vorpal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lexx: Did anyone else note the multiple spelling mistakes in the school's response to the parent?


You seem to be under the delusion that that school is an institute of education, rather than indoctrination.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rainbows are real.

Gay people are real.

Your god is not real.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: It's a known fact that any Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper is basically a portal to hell.


thegenxmanager.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Relevant information from just a day or so ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations." In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations."

Guessing she has refused to spew their hate against gays, Muslims, etc. for the last 2 years and they finally found a reason to expel her for not living up to their faith.

Find your kid a better school, guys.  This one is trying to force her to be a horrible person.  Your kid is better than this, even if you aren't.


You mis-typed:
It's "living down to their hateful dogma."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Our code of conduct is on a pare with other private Christian schools."

On a pare?   Either their school needs to revisit basic English or the Courier-Journal needs better editors.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Benevolent Misanthrope: In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations." In the email, Alford said Jacobson wrote that the picture "demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs" and follows two years of "lifestyle violations."

Guessing she has refused to spew their hate against gays, Muslims, etc. for the last 2 years and they finally found a reason to expel her for not living up to their faith.

Find your kid a better school, guys.  This one is trying to force her to be a horrible person.  Your kid is better than this, even if you aren't.

Better yet, shut down the school. They offer nothing of value.


Nononono. Christians as now allowed to discriminate. But only them. Oh, and White Supremacists. Quite a bit of overlap there.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crewmannumber6: And they will know we are Christians by our love wide stance.


FTFY

"Jesus breath" is also an acceptable answer.
 
FarkOffAndEatShirts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: There's an article somewhere about the Godly rainbow with seven stripes and the evil rainbow with six stripes.


I wonder if that's got anything to do with Masonic principles? Not a conspiracy theory, mind you, but when I was in "Rainbow Girls" a couple of weeks ago it always interested me that their version of a rainbow was seven colors, with blue and indigo represented separately. I have no idea if they came up with that configuration or picked it up somewhere.

/weeks/years/decades...
//whatever.
 
ruudbob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lucky girl. She was saved from a school that has almost no chance of its grads going on to college. Now she has a little better chance of having success in the world going to a real school. Her idiot parents will end up getting her re-enrolled in that hellhole.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report