 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   The instructions were clear: Take two inches of Jack Daniels and park your truck in the pool   (abc6.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Massachusetts, Drunk driver, Rhode Island, copyright WLNE, Copyright WLNE Providence Operations LLC, Standard Media Group company, Providence, Rhode Island, ABC6  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 10:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked how many drinks he had he replied "two inches." When police asked him two inches of what, Bautista answered "Jack [Daniels]."

That is a lightweight motherfarker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing this idiot wasn't driving a 4x4 or he may have gotten out of the pool and into an even bigger mess.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his truck is...scituated in the pool?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck drivers love their shiatty Jack D.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we need a Rhode Island tag.
 
fredbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two inches? That's barely enough to flavor the first coffee of the day.

/14 days sober, the arrhythmia is only just starting to settle down a little
//Never gonna quit
///Slashies
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: When asked how many drinks he had he replied "two inches." When police asked him two inches of what, Bautista answered "Jack [Daniels]."

That is a lightweight motherfarker.


Depends on if it was 2" in a glass, 2" of a 750ml bottle, or 2" of a handle.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say that the passenger's side rear tire had spun so hard to the point that rubber of the tire was sprayed all over the pool's cover.

This is one of those stories where every sentence is a gold mine. 10/10 would read again
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: When asked how many drinks he had he replied "two inches." When police asked him two inches of what, Bautista answered "Jack [Daniels]."

That is a lightweight motherfarker.


Depends on your definition on two inches

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: When asked how many drinks he had he replied "two inches." When police asked him two inches of what, Bautista answered "Jack [Daniels]."

That is a lightweight motherfarker.


It depends how wide the container is. In something like a Mason jar, two inches would be enough to get the average person drunk.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only had a "Two Inch" ..........
I wouldn't go running around town bragging about that son!!!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, I'm guessing it it was straight out of the bottle. Assuming the bottle hadn't been full past the neck, that's a lotta whiskey.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fredbox: Two inches? That's barely enough to flavor the first coffee of the day.

/14 days sober, the arrhythmia is only just starting to settle down a little
//Never gonna quit
///Slashies


If that was a serious comment (sorry I'm not good at telling) then way to go Farker! I wish you the best and hope you are able to continue the battle. Two weeks is a good milestone.  We're pulling for you.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Police in Scituate arrested a drunk driver early Monday morning

The entire field sobriety test in Scituate consists of correctly pronouncing Scituate.
 
Creidim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is one lucky mf. His truck didn't actually go in the pool, at least he doesn't have to worry about making bail and a couple thousand dollar repair bill from water damage.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report