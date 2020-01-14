 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Pro tip #1: If you're going to intentionally hit a motorcyclist with your SUV, don't volunteer to show your dash-cam footage to the police. Pro tip #2: Don't fight with the police after they arrest you for violating tip #1   (tampabay.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know it's ok to hit bicyclists and who doesn't want to do that. He probably heard that it was ok to hit bikers and got confused.

/It's ok to hit motorcyclists when their pipes exceed 100 decibels
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: /It's ok to hit motorcyclists when their pipes exceed 100 decibels


But I thought loud pipes saved lives?
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The footage shows "where you can see the defendant is driving straight without any side to side movements then one sudden swift jerk of the vehicle to the left and the impact with the victim," a trooper wrote in an arrest report.

Or maybe he was startled and jerked the wheel when the motorcycle hit him.  Just because he's a psycho who freaks out at the smallest thing doesn't mean he intentionally rammed someone.  Sure, he probably did but I'm gonna need more than a jolt of a camera that almost certainly didn't capture a visual image of the actual collision.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But they dismissed his threats to stab the PetSupermarket employees and blow up congress.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: The footage shows "where you can see the defendant is driving straight without any side to side movements then one sudden swift jerk of the vehicle to the left and the impact with the victim," a trooper wrote in an arrest report.

Or maybe he was startled and jerked the wheel when the motorcycle hit him.  Just because he's a psycho who freaks out at the smallest thing doesn't mean he intentionally rammed someone.  Sure, he probably did but I'm gonna need more than a jolt of a camera that almost certainly didn't capture a visual image of the actual collision.


Why would he turn toward the collision though?
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jtown: The footage shows "where you can see the defendant is driving straight without any side to side movements then one sudden swift jerk of the vehicle to the left and the impact with the victim," a trooper wrote in an arrest report.

Or maybe he was startled and jerked the wheel when the motorcycle hit him.  Just because he's a psycho who freaks out at the smallest thing doesn't mean he intentionally rammed someone.  Sure, he probably did but I'm gonna need more than a jolt of a camera that almost certainly didn't capture a visual image of the actual collision.

Why would he turn toward the collision though?


Seriously?  Why the fark would you reply to me without reading what I posted.  For fark's sake!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jtown: The footage shows "where you can see the defendant is driving straight without any side to side movements then one sudden swift jerk of the vehicle to the left and the impact with the victim," a trooper wrote in an arrest report.

Or maybe he was startled and jerked the wheel when the motorcycle hit him.  Just because he's a psycho who freaks out at the smallest thing doesn't mean he intentionally rammed someone.  Sure, he probably did but I'm gonna need more than a jolt of a camera that almost certainly didn't capture a visual image of the actual collision.

Why would he turn toward the collision though?


Obviously the biker set him up and put a gear between his steering column and rack. He was trying to turn away from the biker and it went the other way.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jtown: The footage shows "where you can see the defendant is driving straight without any side to side movements then one sudden swift jerk of the vehicle to the left and the impact with the victim," a trooper wrote in an arrest report.

Or maybe he was startled and jerked the wheel when the motorcycle hit him.  Just because he's a psycho who freaks out at the smallest thing doesn't mean he intentionally rammed someone.  Sure, he probably did but I'm gonna need more than a jolt of a camera that almost certainly didn't capture a visual image of the actual collision.

Why would he turn toward the collision though?


Some people don't understand the advice to look where you want the car to go.   Instead they got it confused and direct the car to go where they are looking.   If you are the motorcyclist that surprised one of these people, and caused them to look at you,  expect the car to follow their gaze.

Not intending to absolve a driver than cannot control their vehicle, just a offering a though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey isn't it that guys birthday?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SpectroBoy: /It's ok to hit motorcyclists when their pipes exceed 100 decibels

But I thought loud pipes saved lives?


shaved.

common misunderstanding.
 
Report