 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Most wastelanders opted for the cheaper Rad-X, as opposed to the more effective Rad-Away   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Chernobyl disaster, free potassium iodide pills, thyroid gland, small quantities, Nuclear fission, Sunday's alert, Sunday morning, Greater Toronto Area  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 8:21 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The world of Fallout is actually a considerable step up compared to "living" in the Greater Toronto Area.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I went to Luxury Tower and set off the bomb in Megaton. I regret nothing.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, Entolimod is also WAY more expensive than KI, and isn't being offered for free, subby.
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The NCR are imperialist pig-dogs, the Legion are fascist slavers, and House owns naught but a square kilometer. What do?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uhhh they do different things. Rad away cures rads. Rad-x gives you rad resistance.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khitsicker: uhhh they do different things. Rad away cures rads. Rad-x gives you rad resistance.


this

also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

King Something: The NCR are imperialist pig-dogs, the Legion are fascist slavers, and House owns naught but a square kilometer. What do?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: uhhh they do different things. Rad away cures rads. Rad-x gives you rad resistance.


*snort*  Boy, I hope somebody got fired for that blunder!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

King Something: The NCR are imperialist pig-dogs, the Legion are fascist slavers, and House owns naught but a square kilometer. What do?


Clearly,
It's time for a Followers playthrough.

//Does anyone else think Farkas needs to learn how to smile?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You think caps grow on trees?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: The NCR are imperialist pig-dogs, the Legion are fascist slavers, and House owns naught but a square kilometer. What do?


Kill them all!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I sell most of the Rad-X I find and horde the Rad-Away. The things that I make most of my money on are guns, armor, cigarettes and old world money.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I sell most of the Rad-X I find and horde the Rad-Away. The things that I make most of my money on are guns, armor, cigarettes and old world money.


I make all money capturing and torturing Gunners, does that make me a bad person?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: The NCR are imperialist pig-dogs, the Legion are fascist slavers, and House owns naught but a square kilometer. What do?


Brotherhood of Steel.

/ May Steel be with you
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: iheartscotch: I sell most of the Rad-X I find and horde the Rad-Away. The things that I make most of my money on are guns, armor, cigarettes and old world money.

I make all money capturing and torturing Gunners, does that make me a bad person?


Depends. Did they have it coming? Anyway, it's easier (and quicker) to get their stuff if you shoot them in the dome with your suppressed .50 cal sniper rifle from 150 yards.

/ I forgot about ammo, 1 round of .38 is worth 1 cap after all
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report