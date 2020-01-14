 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Bus Ride to the Center of the Earth opens in China   (boingboing.net) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Affiliate marketing, Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, affiliate advertising program, Monday evening, Qinghai, Xining, uses cookies, merchandise sales  
•       •       •

1142 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still not as bad as this -

Bus driver attacked by passenger drives off bridge (15 dead)
Youtube Nu_C9_Dyx74
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about ironic -- happened right outside of a hospital.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral marketing for a possible Magic School Bus reboot?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Still not as bad as this -

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nu_C9_Dy​x74?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Seems like an over-reaction.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a tall Icelandic fellow to carry my gear and a comely widow of my colleague to keep me company?
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks - someone dug the whole way to China only to have a bus fall on their head.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! If only I had a pop-up underwear kiosk there. I'd have sold out my entire stock!

/toosoon?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Talk about ironic -- happened right outside of a hospital.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have arrived at your final destination
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Viral marketing for a possible Magic School Bus reboot?


No - an ad for Sacknussem Bus Lines.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ugh, some pedestrians went in the hole then electricity happened in there.
 
que.guero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't that from the Winnie the Pooh bemusement park?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That sinkhole is just going to be hungry again in half an hour...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report