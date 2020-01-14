 Skip to content
(CNN) Nice, a sacred Machu Picchu temple FOR ME TO POOP ON
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn tourists, mistaking  Machu Picchu for San Francisco

Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I shouldn't have eaten those beef sticks before taking the tour...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More like Mucho Poopoo, amiright?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Humans are the reason aliens dont say hi.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This certainly seems preferable to breaking walls and shiatting everywhere.....

Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WordsnCollision
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Inca dinka doodoo...

LewDux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Humans are the reason aliens dont say hi.


Just because they built Machu Picchu temple?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean and a French woman make up the group."

I bet 200 quatloos that she's the shiatter.
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like they were inca...


...rcerated
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Machu P.U.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean and a French woman make up the group."

I bet 200 quatloos that she's the shiatter.


Kelly Clarkson?
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They drank the water and when you gotta you gotta go.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean and a French woman make up the group."

I bet 200 quatloos that she's the shiatter.


This is a good call
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean and a French woman make up the group."

I bet 200 quatloos that she's the shiatter.


I will not take that bet, either.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you read the headline, it's not just that they had to poop and did it at the summit, they actually did it at a sacred location at the citadel.

I mean, you climb all the way up there, with little oxygen then do something like this?
I'm guessing they were not thrilled about the trip and their SO made them go up there.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would give this place zero stars if I could. It was dusty and everything was old. Definitely will not return.
 
LewDux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If you read the headline, it's not just that they had to poop and did it at the summit, they actually did it at a sacred location at the citadel.

I mean, you climb all the way up there, with little oxygen then do something like this?
I'm guessing they were not thrilled about the trip and their SO made them go up there.


Well there's their problem
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Incas didn't poop?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phishrace: I would give this place zero stars if I could. It was dusty and everything was old. Definitely will not return.


And no wifi either, wtf‽
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Got the shiats on a hike once.  Got lucky, it was Switzerland so there was a bathroom every so often.  LOL ALWAYS carry spare change in Europe.

Went away almost immediately, so it was probably too much water and a bad reaction to my first hike.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I honestly thought they were going to be identified as Brits on holiday.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: Looks like they were inca...


...rcerated


YEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHH!
 
bigdanc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
aguanes calientes is one of the coolest places I've ever been:)

machu picchu was cool too:)

also, lima is the shiat
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they used DNA to link the feces to the tourists. It's amazing how individual humans can be identified from their waste products.  I'm reminded of an incident years ago when subby woke up one snowy morning to find yellow letters written in the snow in his front yard, spelling fark YOU. Subby called police who sent in a forensic team. After some time a police officer told subby, "I have good news and bad news."

"What's the good news?" asked subby.

"Our DNA experts have conclusively determined that the message was written in urine from an individual named MBooda."

"So what's the bad news?"

"Our handwriting experts have conclusively determined that the handwriting was your mom's."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: If you read the headline, it's not just that they had to poop and did it at the summit, they actually did it at a sacred location at the citadel.

I mean, you climb all the way up there, with little oxygen then do something like this?
I'm guessing they were not thrilled about the trip and their SO made them go up there.


If they were younger tourists, they were likely there to get pictures of themselves for Instagram or some shiat than to see a true wonder of the world. No interest in the place itself, so no respect for it
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But have you licked the Liberty Bell?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
IT WAS A KEBAB

Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Humans are the reason aliens dont say hi.



They just got down, did some lines, and then split

Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CNN site is just trash.

surprisingly, Yahoo (beats CNN) had a slightly more complete story and pictures of perps, damage but no poop.

hey CNN, why even bother? it's not like there was a 300 page story here, nope, just a few more sentences and you have the complete story. GFY CNN.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reference for the headline, in case anyone has been living under a rock for the last 25 years:

BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: IT WAS A KEBAB

[Fark user image 700x933]


Well, WAS...
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: They drank the water and when you gotta you gotta go.


Cool story bro: the Temple of the Sun is located a little ways away from the main ruins, following the Inca trail uphill to a neighboring peak. When we got up there, our guide showed us a secret. Walk along the top of one of the terraced stone walls, duck into the thick trees and brush, and around the back out of view there's a fairly well hidden PVC pipe descending from a higher location and vanishing into the ground. The visitor center essentially tapped into the old Incan irrigation / fresh water system and use it as their primary water supply. Years ago our guide drilled a quarter-inch or so hole into the pipe and inserted a dowel to plug it back up. He uses it to refill his  water supply when guiding people up there. We filled our bottles and it was really quite pure.
 
Report