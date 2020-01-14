 Skip to content
(Aspen Times)   No matter what the charges are, it's best to have a good mugshot   (aspentimes.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Misdemeanor, Abuse, Restraining order, Jan Hamilton, Injunction, Pitkin County District Court, Criminal law, Stalking  
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's nice to see seniors keeping active.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#lockherup

Oh...wait...

*looks closer*

#nevermind
 
somakid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's giving me betsy devos vibes in her mugshot
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Despite that still-active restraining order, Hamilton allegedly sent the resident more than 250 emails since February, sent packages to her home and repeatedly called both her cell and landlines, according to the affidavit.

Could be worse.

Hellsing abridged episode 3 - Allucard letter to the pope
Youtube _HVvgfFsU4k
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alternate mugshot
rockrecipes.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Author of the book on good mugshots:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crazy comes in a wide variety of packages.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sneelock: Alternate mugshot
[rockrecipes.com image 700x700]


That's an abomination..White cake, all that crap candied fruit and no good good dried fruit no nuts..GACK..
It's like a wonder bread of fruit cake..
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

