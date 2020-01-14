 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Terrified villagers flee homes in India as crazed gang of 400 taunted dynamite monkeys terrorize and plunder village (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Despite the sweltering heat, do not roll down you windows, cause those monkeys look confused and irritable.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a dude who drove away a big troupe of monkeys from a train station in India by dressing up as a large monkey and taking out the alpha?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a scary monkey might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Though I don't think you'd find too many Gelada baboons in India
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: Wasn't there a dude who drove away a big troupe of monkeys from a train station in India by dressing up as a large monkey and taking out the alpha?


This needs to be a Netflix special STAT!
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spay or neuter your monkey.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those places where you can't just shoot nuisance animals, isn't it?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shoulda used this product.........
 
Jingo Ate Your Baby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that equate to in feral hogs? 50 or more?
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys are as*holes. Not as bad as geese, but pretty damn close.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Krishna won the local election in 2019 to be chief after saying he was determined to resolving monkey conflict. "
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing NSFW loaded when I looked, but there was a beautiful picture of macaque.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is one of those places where you can't just shoot nuisance animals, isn't it?


They can't hardly own guns period. So it's go after them with a stick or put up with it.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SpectroBoy: This is one of those places where you can't just shoot nuisance animals, isn't it?

They can't hardly own guns period. So it's go after them with a stick or put up with it.


I don't want to live in a world where monkeys can't hardly own guns.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

genner: "Krishna won the local election in 2019 to be chief after saying he was determined to resolving monkey conflict. "


"No one knows when the fortress was built, but that was the day they started digging the moat."
 
robisfunky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
  Just like what happened in Detroit
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, if they were apes and folks were callign them the m-word this would be understandable, but the macaque is a true m-word and so that is how they should be referenced.
 
Cormee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is one of those places where you can't just shoot nuisance animals, isn't it?


They're idolised, incarnations of the god Gnéas, apparently
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dubious.
Who counted exactly 400?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
well, people do say they monkey around

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DYNAMITE WARRIOR FIRST FIGHT SCENE HD
Youtube DVoncf0L30s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you dont spank your monkey.
 
Report