(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   FOLLOW-UP: The missing autistic teen found at a gate in Orlando International Airport didn't used a drink coupon to pass through security. She found another passenger's boarding pass and used that; TSA doesn't require ID for anyone under age 18   (cbs12.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?


No, stupid!

You show ID and then they know.

Sheesh!
 
Shryke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hadn't used, maybe?
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?


It's basically on the honor system. Ask how old someone is and if they say "17" or under, no ID is required. However, if the person checking boarding passes has reason to believe someone is 18 or over, they hand it off to a supervisor for anything further.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Hadn't used, maybe?


You can reuse a boarding pass multiple times. People waiting for a flight can leave to smoke and go back inside.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?


Unlike TSA goons, state liquor control boards have actual power and authority.  No business wants to get their license yanked because they failed to card someone, so lots of them simply have a "card everyone" policy.

I'm OK with that.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".


The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
zinny
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel safe.
 
Shryke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.


What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that makes me feel much safer.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shryke: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.

What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?


Drinking, stupid.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if the local radio guys who've been mining this story for all the yucks all day long (90% of their stuff over multiple shows throughout the day is from Fark's main page) will mention this little tidbit tomorrow.

Probably not...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Shryke: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.

What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?

Drinking, stupid.


Stupid Drinking is the scion of the family, man.
 
Shryke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Shryke: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.

What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?

Drinking, sStupid.


Corrected.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...we're just ignoring the part where she had autism again or we're just going to concentrate on the TSA?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?


She was probably tall enough and the clerk was too hungover/tired to care
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Shryke: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.

What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?

Drinking, stupid.


At a Luau
 
exit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Nurglitch: Hadn't used, maybe?

You can reuse a boarding pass multiple times. People waiting for a flight can leave to smoke and go back inside.


But it says that the person had already boarded an earlier flight... So presumably not with that exact boarding pass, as the girl would have had to be inside gate area to get it.  I'm assuming the person lost theirs and had it reissued at a checkin desk.

But is there nothing that cancels out the old ticket? Or is there not even time info when you scan your pass at security check? Like if I get to TSA at 3pm and my ticket is for a flight at 1pm... does that still work?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rjakobi: ...we're just ignoring the part where she had autism again or we're just going to concentrate on the TSA?


I'm waiting for the feelgood story about how the Internet set up a GoFundMe to send her on a plane ride since she said she went to the airport in the first place because she wanted to fly on a plane.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rent Party: edmo: So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?

Unlike TSA goons, state liquor control boards have actual power and authority.  No business wants to get their license yanked because they failed to card someone, so lots of them simply have a "card everyone" policy.

I'm OK with that.


Meanwhile my state run liquor store told me I was good when I couldn't get my ID out of my wallet
 
Spaghetti Eatin' Goombah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They need to change the rule. If under 18 and travel with parent or guardian, fine, don't check ID.  If under 18 and travelling alone, they should check ID.  If you are under 15 you have to travel using unaccompanied minor services at most airlines, so only 15 - 17 year old's could fall in this loophole. That's a pretty small demographic for them not to be adding them to the "check id" category.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's not actually missing anymore, now is she?

Or did they put her with the baggage?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Shryke: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.

What were they doing in the Scottish highlands?

Drinking, stupid.


Don't you mean "drinking stupid"?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: So while I get carded in my 60s because cashiers can't tell my age, crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?


These are the same people who take away a water bottle - because it might be a bomb - and put it in a trash can - where it joins many other containers that might also be bombs - after which  they spend hours standing next to the trash can - that might contain many bombs.
 
mutt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TSA agent: You can reuse a boarding pass multiple times. People waiting for a flight can leave to smoke and go back inside.


Can confirm.  I do this.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

exit: But is there nothing that cancels out the old ticket? Or is there not even time info when you scan your pass at security check? Like if I get to TSA at 3pm and my ticket is for a flight at 1pm... does that still work?


The scanners allow a 24 hour window on either side. You can show up early (even the prior calendar day) and it will scan as clear.

You can show up after the scheduled flight time and it will scan clear, and this is allowed because flights are delayed all the time.

So, at a small enough airport you might get someone attentive enough to know that the flight on the boarding pass has already departed and they would question it. In theory they would send you back up front to the ticket counter. But I can think of an example where an airline like Delta has two flights departing reasonably close together (maybe one to ATL and another to MSP). If someone missed the earlier departure and wanted to go talk to Delta gate agents about getting on the flight to the other airport to be rerouted somewhere, that could be done.

But all this is out the window at MCO. That's a huge airport with too many passengers and too many flights. People checking boarding passes don't have time to look at a departure time and then go check some flight board to see if that flight is delayed. They just scan the ticket, match the name to the ID, match the face to the ID, and let them through.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good Doctor Autistic or Sheldon Cooper Autistic?
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GRCooper: These are the same people who take away a water bottle - because it might be a bomb - and put it in a trash can - where it joins many other containers that might also be bombs - after which  they spend hours standing next to the trash can - that might contain many bombs.


We have liquid scanners to test bottles of water, but we don't have time for that so that's why the rule remains in place.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [i.redd.it image 600x386]


That's fake right? Doesn't sound like him.

Peanut allergies, slavery, and soldiers getting shot by enemy soldiers were part of that bit, which predated the shutdown by quite a while.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TSA agent: GRCooper: These are the same people who take away a water bottle - because it might be a bomb - and put it in a trash can - where it joins many other containers that might also be bombs - after which  they spend hours standing next to the trash can - that might contain many bombs.

We have liquid scanners to test bottles of water, but we don't have time for that so that's why the rule remains in place.


That really doesn't address the point.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GRCooper: That really doesn't address the point.


No, it really is the point.

We literally do not have the time or manpower to be testing a bottle of water, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, etc. from EVERY. SINGLE. farkING. PASSENGER. waiting in line.

The rule remains in place because we have to test anything over a certain size, and we massively ramp down the volume of testing by only allowing medically necessary liquids through the checkpoint.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does Al Quesadilla know about this??
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TSA agent: GRCooper: That really doesn't address the point.

No, it really is the point.

We literally do not have the time or manpower to be testing a bottle of water, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, etc. from EVERY. SINGLE. farkING. PASSENGER. waiting in line.

The rule remains in place because we have to test anything over a certain size, and we massively ramp down the volume of testing by only allowing medically necessary liquids through the checkpoint.


You're not quite getting it. The liquid ban itself is stupid. There's no real need for it, and we clearly aren't actually worried about whether passengers' liquids are dangerous, as evidenced by the fact that we just toss them in a trash can. The ban only went into place because someone tried to do something with liquids on a plane - something which didn't even work - and we collectively lost our minds about it.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TSA agent: GRCooper: That really doesn't address the point.

No, it really is the point.

We literally do not have the time or manpower to be testing a bottle of water, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, etc. from EVERY. SINGLE. farkING. PASSENGER. waiting in line.

The rule remains in place because we have to test anything over a certain size, and we massively ramp down the volume of testing by only allowing medically necessary liquids through the checkpoint.


Regardless of how much time you have to test liquids, etc, his point is that you're taking away containers of liquids on the premise that "this could be a bomb" and placing them in a regular trash can full of other containers that "could be a bomb" and standing next to that non-bomb proof container all day. And since you're not testing each container full of liquid (because you don't have time, rules, etc), there is a very good possibility that one of those untested containers actually contains a bomb and you're standing next to it all day long.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well what are they gonna do? Ask kids to show their library cards?
 
dletter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shryke: To be fair, the passenger who's boarding pass she stole was, in fact, named "Drink, Coupon".

The Drink family is a proud Irish name from the highlands of Scotland.


Is "Coupon Drink" any more silly of a name as "Reality Winner"?
 
que.guero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fortunately, all terrorists must be over 18 years of age in most countries.
 
dletter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TSA agent: edmo: crack TSA troopers can tell at a glance whether a person is under 18?

It's basically on the honor system. Ask how old someone is and if they say "17" or under, no ID is required. However, if the person checking boarding passes has reason to believe someone is 18 or over, they hand it off to a supervisor for anything further.


Except that there is an entire Rule 34 genre predicated on beating that type of system.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There should be no unaccompanied minors passing through security unless they have a valid government-issued ID (e.g. younger college students) or have an airline escort (thereby becoming accompanied).

This was a complete failure by TSA. Unsurprising, but still a failure.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dick Gozinya: And since you're not testing each container full of liquid (because you don't have time, rules, etc), there is a very good possibility that one of those untested containers actually contains a bomb and you're standing next to it all day long.


It's only an IED if it's assembled with the required components (power source, initiator, explosive, and a switch). A quick glance at any bottled liquid we are putting in the trash can show it to be something that lacks those components.
 
