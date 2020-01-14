 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Alabama man about to stand trial for the 1990 strangulation of his wife is set free instead... because someone else stepped forward and confessed, providing details only the killer would know. Whoopsie   (nypost.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.


Good thing he wasn't in Texas, he'd be dead already.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the person who confessed have only one arm?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: Did the person who confessed have only one arm?


Well he was an unarmed assailant.
 
geduld
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"It was all in the Lord's timing" said the couple's daughter.

Yeah, too bad the Lord dropped the ball on the whole "your mom got strangled to death in a river" part.
 
Philly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well maybe they should kill em both, just to be sure.
 
houwangmagic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"As district attorney, it is my job to not only seek justice, but to be fair to everyone involved," Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said at a press conference. "This has been an incredible series of events and, undoubtedly, led from above."

Wouldn't not going forward with a trial of someone clearly not guilty be part of being "fair to everyone involved"?  Oh right, justice is code for "advance my conviction rate."

As for being led from above, its nice the almighty got involved twenty years after the crime.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It was all in the Lord's timing," said Aznavour.

That "lord" of yours could've timed it a bit better by not having Harris spend 3+ years of his life falsely imprisoned.

"As district attorney, it is my job to not only seek justice, but to be fair to everyone involved," Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams"

Horseshiat. You're looking for a conviction no matter the facts to bolster your own farking career. Fark off.
 
SkittleBrau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Multiple quotes from the article that make reference to "the lord" and "his" influence on this whole series of shenanigans. I guess it was "the lord" that caused the family friend to kill the lady in the first place and to then let his buddy take the blame up until the trial started as well? I guess I'll just never understand how all of that works...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saved him crawling through a pipe full of shiat twenty years from now.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

houwangmagic: Wouldn't not going forward with a trial of someone clearly not guilty be part of being "fair to everyone involved"?


What would be more appropriate would be saying "We can't make a good faith argument that this guy is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, so we can't prosecute.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Harris spend 3+ years of his life falsely imprisoned


None of the articles I've read mention whether Harris was bailed. Even so, being out on bail for murder usually means home confinement.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eventually, we will learn to prioritize successful justice over successful prosecution. They're not the same thing, and because we've incentivized successful prosecution and provided little or no consequence for failed justice, this will continue to occur.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

houwangmagic: "As district attorney, it is my job to not only seek justice, but to be fair to everyone involved," Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said at a press conference. "This has been an incredible series of events and, undoubtedly, led from above."

Wouldn't not going forward with a trial of someone clearly not guilty be part of being "fair to everyone involved"?  Oh right, justice is code for "advance my conviction rate."

As for being led from above, its nice the almighty got involved twenty years after the crime.


He might be referring to William H. Filmore, Presiding Circuit Judge.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.


Good thing you didn't read the article before you posted or you'd see he WAS just n prison waiting for the trial.

Though the Texas thing...yeah, he's lucky.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rjakobi: eurotrader: Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.

Good thing you didn't read the article before you posted or you'd see he WAS just n prison waiting for the trial.

Though the Texas thing...yeah, he's lucky.


Pre trial detention is called jail after conviction a person is sent to prison. So think before you try to be clever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grokca: Saved him crawling through a pipe full of shiat twenty years from now.


And not crying on the first day
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

propasaurus: eurotrader: Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.

Good thing he wasn't in Texas, he'd be dead already.


Good thing he didn't kill his wife.

Good thing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Eventually, we will learn to prioritize successful justice over successful prosecution. They're not the same thing, and because we've incentivized successful prosecution and provided little or no consequence for failed justice, this will continue to occur.


DA success should be measured by a quarterly review of convictions and pleas to see if they stand up to a third-party review of the facts and outcomes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Callous: BlueFalconPunch: I've heard of strangulation, but what is stangulation?


Getting run over by an idiot in one of these.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 450x338]


Fark user imageView Full Size


no matter how many likes/ funnies, this will still be underrated
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
bleh it's a trolley problem more people end up dead because we let go of murderers on small judicial details then actual innocent get punished wrongly . id rather the government had more innocent blood on their hands and more people get to live in peace.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

propasaurus: eurotrader: Good thing the falsely charged guy was white and had at least $25k to pay an attorney otherwise he would be in prison already.

Good thing he wasn't in Texas, he'd be dead already.


This is why I oppose the death penalty.

There are always errors.
 
thedumbone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FormlessOne: Eventually, we will learn to prioritize successful justice over successful prosecution. They're not the same thing, and because we've incentivized successful prosecution and provided little or no consequence for failed justice, this will continue to occur.

DA success should be measured by a quarterly review of convictions and pleas to see if they stand up to a third-party review of the facts and outcomes.


I propose that you make this third party a group of 12 people.  Also, you should call them a "jury".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DA success should be measured by a quarterly review of convictions and pleas to see if they stand up to a third-party review of the facts and outcomes.


DA's should also have immunity removed. They and their office should be able to be sued for their decisions on prosecution of cases.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This Lord guy needs to brought in for questioning.
 
