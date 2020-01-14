 Skip to content
(The Sun)   A top-secret Russian spy satellite that was reportedly designed to inspect and destroy enemy satellites in orbit just 'exploded in space' ...probably on purpose by Space Force (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
47
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACKSHUALLY that is where the Russian bots live.  I know because I am one.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello Kessler Syndrome, goodbye space travel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another fine Russian product from KABLOOEY Inc.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Sun... So now I doubt the existence of space
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Zenit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your motor runnin'
Head out on the highway
Lookin' for adventure
And whatever comes our way
Yeah Darlin' go make it happen
Take the world in a love embrace
Fire all of your guns at once
And explode into space
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In outer space no one can hear you pew.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PEW PEW PEW I'M IN SPACE FORCE"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Great success Yuri, we steal plans for Boeing's new super plane the 737-MAX"
"Excellent, Ivan, we shall adapt it to make our new killer satellites!"
BBWAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?


nope.avi
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark where wild ass guesses are news.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Luch was a menace.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?


No, but it does make a debris field.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SPACE FORCE!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Military announces successful test of most advanced, top secret space explosive satellite.  "The Western powers are again lagging significantly behind Russian innovation" says Putin.
-TASS-
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: snocone: So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?

nope.avi


Akshually, sound is the transfer of energy through a medium.  While there is no air in space, and generally not a medium to transport the energy, the debris field IS a very very rarefied medium that is transferring the energy of the explosion outward.  So, if you're close enough, maybe a little bit of sound.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now who is going to save us in the event of a Maximum Overdrive scenario?
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A top-secret Russian spy satellite that was reportedly designed to inspect and destroy enemy satellites in orbit just 'exploded in space' ...probably on purpose by Space Force (possible nsfw content on page)
-------------

Russia is perfectly capable of stealing US ideas from the 60s and then having them blow up in friendly fire incidents, all on their own.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well now who is going to save us in the event of a Maximum Overdrive scenario?


Fark user imageView Full Size


\Stephen King's cocaine is how we got it in the first place
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well now who is going to save us in the event of a Maximum Overdrive scenario?


George Clooney's space ghost.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In unrelated news a starlink satellite has gone dark
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's not protocol around here, but I'm going to need a little independent confirmation for this one.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: It's the Sun... So now I doubt the existence of space


Heh, it's legit. I actually follow the Jonathan McDowell they quoted on Twitter.  Surprised to see this non-event picked up outside nerd circles. Weird.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Secret launch site.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: A top-secret Russian spy satellite that was reportedly designed to inspect and destroy enemy satellites in orbit just 'exploded in space' ...probably on purpose by Space Force (possible nsfw content on page)
-------------

Russia is perfectly capable of stealing US ideas from the 60s and then having them blow up in friendly fire incidents, all on their own.


Too bad they can't park it at the bottom of the ocean with a big chunk of their submarine fleet.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Majin_Buu: snocone: So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?

nope.avi

Akshually, sound is the transfer of energy through a medium.  While there is no air in space, and generally not a medium to transport the energy, the debris field IS a very very rarefied medium that is transferring the energy of the explosion outward.  So, if you're close enough, maybe a little bit of sound.


So light is also sound?

(Myheadasplode.gif)
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun is even more unreliable than the Daily Mail about just about everything. About the only accurate thing they report is that girls have boobs, and they report that a lot.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the US did it, it was only after Putin gave Trump the OK.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

snocone: So, if a satellite explodes in space and no one is hearing it in a vacuum, does it make a sound?


Yes it does if you're really close to it... sounds propagates in a vaccum... just not very far at all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SPACE FORCE!!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Great success Yuri, we steal plans for Boeing's new super plane the 737-MAX"
"Excellent, Ivan, we shall adapt it to make our new killer satellites!"
BBWAHAHAHAHAHAHA


With battery power stolen from Samsung!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ansius: The Sun is even more unreliable than the Daily Mail about just about everything. About the only accurate thing they report is that girls have boobs, and they report that a lot.


Well, it is pretty reliable for an uncontrolled, unregulated nuclear reacto... oh, sorry, wrong Sun
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Welcome to Fark where wild ass guesses are news.


I wouldn't be here if this were a false statement.

Entertain me!

*BOOM*

OOOooh!
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this was a failure of left-over hypergolic fuels.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I'm guessing this was a failure of left-over hypergolic fuels.


I bet the same thing did this, as made that hole in the space station...
 
que.guero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like the "tic tac" has gone into service...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really want to mock the Space Force concept on it's face, but... That satellite is exactly why we need to keep a level playing field up there.
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: ACKSHUALLY that is where the Russian bots live.  I know because I am one.


Username checks out.
(That's just the kind of username a Russian bot would have.)
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: Was it a Zenit?

[Fark user image image 260x347]


I've Zenit before
It's happens time and again
All cut up inside
Yet you're caught in a spin
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Likely suspects
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just in from Russia Today (RT):
Russia announces the complete success of the latest in highly advanced anti-satellite technology. Said Putin "This first satellite, Codenamed Admiral Molotov, was only the first in the new Shrapnel line of Russian Satellites. This technology will enforce Russian doctrine: if we can't have it (space), then no one will."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red 5 blowing up.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
