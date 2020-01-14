 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   If your life is actually an action movie and/or you were hoping to one day to date a smoking hot cartel assassin, I've got some bad news for you (PNSFW video)   (nypost.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Mexico, United States, Michoacn, Mexico City, Cartel, Mexican Drug War, 21-year-old Mexican cartel assassin, Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel  
•       •       •

1397 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 2:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice!  An Autoplay Snuff film!  I've always wanted one of those!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't see why her death should stop you, subby.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.


She put the Ass in assassin twice.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Juega juegos estúpidos, gana premios estúpidos
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wood smash...well, before the whole getting shot in the neck thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Juega juegos estúpidos, gana premios estúpidos


Jajajaja
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hay, you got to be at least a 7 to be "hot". WTH? Also, the dude is telling her she'd be fine. Was he wrong?
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Erm...what the fark is going on with that picture? It looks like he's carrying a puppet from Team America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark narco terrorists. Nothing of value was lost.

/don't give two shiats about gender or looks...cartels are a malignant cancer on humanity.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where's your selfie now princess?
 
lectos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tag her on her social media as a follow-up video to her earlier photos?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: fark narco terrorists. Nothing of value was lost.

/don't give two shiats about gender or looks...cartels are a malignant cancer on humanity.


Only because self righteous  people want to control what people decide to consume!!!!! That's the cancer! That desire to not sit next an inebriated individual.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

beezeltown: ...cartels are a malignant cancer on humanity.


But enough about big pharma.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.


You're talking about the same garbage rag who ran this picture on its front page:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That look on her face right at the end. That terrified realization that "this is it, this is how I die"

I wonder if she had enough time to think about all the people she put in that situation.

I saw that look on my best friends face when he caught stray bullets from 2 dipshiats fighting over territory. That was almost 15 years ago and I will never be able to forget it.


Having said that, it's kind of shiatty for NY post to show it.

/ This is not meant to convey any kind of "oh she got what was coming bullshiat," I just really could have done without the autoplay.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only because self righteous  people want to control what people decide to consume!!!!! That's the cancer! That desire to not sit next an inebriated individual.


Trust me, stay away from Delta.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That officer had a lot more compassion than I would have. If I was looking at a bleeding criminal who had killed 7 officers and been involved in many other bloody, violent crimes my thought would not be to whisper encouragements to hold on. I would use whatever training I had to try to save their life but soothing them would be beyond what I could ask of myself.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Adios La Latrine.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.


To be fair, that's how she marketed herself.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Juega juegos estúpidos, gana premios estúpidos


cuando mantenerlo real sale mal
 
Victoly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RIP La Madrina

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't worry

There's other fish in the sea.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the game. Probably should have used some of her funds to pay off the local police.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cagey B: That's the game. Probably should have used some of her funds to pay off the local police.


It was the army, the national guard, and the state cops.

Doable, but really expensive.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.

You're talking about the same garbage rag who ran this picture on its front page:

[Fark user image 212x237]


The New York Post (Evening) was founded by farking founding father Alexander Farking Hamilton.

Sadly, cruelly ironically, bought by Rupert Murdoch in the bicentennial year of 1976.

You can guess where it went from there...
 
Wolf892
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her face says "I've made a terrible mistake."
Too bad she killed people so no sympathy from me. Live by the sword die by the sword.
Cartel Barbie.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I just really could have done without the autoplay.


Didn't autoplay for me (Chrome on Windows), but I did get a still of her about to die as a video thumbnail.

/Is it still a thumbnail if it's full-size?
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it's all penises and snuff-flicks now? Fark I am,, intrigued
 
que.guero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: Erm...what the fark is going on with that picture? It looks like he's carrying a puppet from Team America.

[Fark user image 850x566]


She's dying and is sorry that it wasn't the performance you expected. She'll do better next time.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.

You're talking about the same garbage rag who ran this picture on its front page:

[Fark user image 212x237]


Ah, the "SVU' of papers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP, Mol.  We both know you aren't dead.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Her face says "I've made a terrible mistake."
Too bad she killed people so no sympathy from me. Live by the sword die by the sword.
Cartel Barbie.


Send that to Mattel.....you never know.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Pocket Ninja: So the video is of someone literally breathing their last breaths after being shot multiple times and the NY Post publishes it as a "sexy curvaceous assassin" tease. What a farking pack of worthless assholes.

You're talking about the same garbage rag who ran this picture on its front page:

[Fark user image 212x237]


don't NYC subways have an overhang, so you can roll under the platform and off the tracks?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One Ivana Humpalot please

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

que.guero: Eravior: Erm...what the fark is going on with that picture? It looks like he's carrying a puppet from Team America.

[Fark user image 850x566]

She's dying and is sorry that it wasn't the performance you expected. She'll do better next time.


Ha! Good one!

Anyway, take a closer look at the face. Especially the chin area.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Smoking hot from the bullet holes?
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: fark narco terrorists. Nothing of value was lost.

/don't give two shiats about gender or looks...cartels are a malignant cancer on humanity.


The federales really need to take a page from the narco handbook and hang them from the bridges.  It would restore confidence from the people about who has the power
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report