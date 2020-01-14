 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Iran is going to fast-track some people to the firing squad over that downed plane, so hey protesters, we cool now, right?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Iran, Iranian peoples, Judge, Basij, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Ukraine, Iran-Iraq War, Ukrainians  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While you are fast tracking people responsible. . . .
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's a couple more martyrs in the service of the state. Hopefully they have enough virgins in stock.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: While you are fast tracking people responsible. . . .


Man, Trump is really working that black propaganda, having his minions pretending to be absolutely deranged opponents when posting in online forums.
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't the guy who pulled the trigger threatening to kill himself already?
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uhm, is the firing squad going to take a break from shooting protesters? How will they fit that into their busy schedule?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Living in the USA I'm not really affected one way or the other. Let Ukraine decide if it's all cool now. I'd rather have the protests install a more moderate government than have a few sacrifices made to international outrage. I've been hearing about the mythical Iranian moderates since the days of Iran-Contra. I hope they show up soon.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mukster: Uhm, is the firing squad going to take a break from shooting protesters? How will they fit that into their busy schedule?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
probably wont stop anything.

But the protest are pretty much doomed anyhow , it's like if you got 100k protesters in rome calling for the pope to be overthrown and lynched. sure you got people in the streets... but if it actually happens doh all those protesters are going to get lynched themselves afterwards.

I guess starting a Civil war is a win in america's books doh so idk.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Many of the people in the plane were dual citizens. The Canadians for example.

I wonder what side of the on going protests Canadian-Iranians would fall on and does that give Iran motivation to shoot the plane down on purpose?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: vudukungfu: While you are fast tracking people responsible. . . .

Man, Trump is really working that black propaganda, having his minions pretending to be absolutely deranged opponents when posting in online forums.


Like someone wasn't going to make it anyway.  Came to here to see who got there first.   Grats vudukungfu , good job. The subtlety was a refreshing touch over most Trump jokes.  most Trump jokesters throw the Trump name around more than TRUMP does.


/ Oh yeah, Drink!
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No. Simple reason: its not about the shotdown plane

They've been protesting against their gov that predate by years this shootdown
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Man, Trump is really working that black propaganda, having his minions pretending to be absolutely deranged opponents when posting in online forums.


Don't forget, all those dronings he tricked Obama into authorizing, to set up precedent.

Once we finish vetting all of those, we can get to the droning of Salami.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Living in the USA I'm not really affected one way or the other. Let Ukraine decide if it's all cool now. I'd rather have the protests install a more moderate government than have a few sacrifices made to international outrage. I've been hearing about the mythical Iranian moderates since the days of Iran-Contra. I hope they show up soon.


They do keep showing up. It's just that people like the late General soleimani keep ordering them to be shot.

Google "Green Revolution", for example. It's been ongoing for quite a while.

/remember when farkers turned their text green?
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They need to investigate why there was no warning that civilian airliners were going to be flying directly over them, or if there was, why the outgoing crew did not handoff this warning to the incoming crew.

They didn't have much time to assess by the time the 737 cleared the mountains between them and the airport.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mr_a: What's a couple more martyrs in the service of the state. Hopefully they have enough virgins in stock.


No problem, just check Comic-Con.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: They need to investigate why there was no warning that civilian airliners were going to be flying directly over them, or if there was, why the outgoing crew did not handoff this warning to the incoming crew.

They didn't have much time to assess by the time the 737 cleared the mountains between them and the airport.


Given that the airport was so close one might think they'd be aware of it.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ZAZ: Living in the USA I'm not really affected one way or the other. Let Ukraine decide if it's all cool now. I'd rather have the protests install a more moderate government than have a few sacrifices made to international outrage. I've been hearing about the mythical Iranian moderates since the days of Iran-Contra. I hope they show up soon.

They do keep showing up. It's just that people like the late General soleimani keep ordering them to be shot.

Google "Green Revolution", for example. It's been ongoing for quite a while.

/remember when farkers turned their text green?


Yeah, Fark had 30+ threads over that as it was happening. I cant believe that was 11 years ago. That really is the problem isnt it?  The protestors take to the streets and the regime brutally beats them back down.  That was going on again at the end of last year before any of this happened and it is going on again afterward.
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: mr_a: What's a couple more martyrs in the service of the state. Hopefully they have enough virgins in stock.

No problem, just check Comic-Con.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another nail in "Saudi Regime is better than Iran Regime" coffin
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cman: No. Simple reason: its not about the shotdown plane

They've been protesting against their gov that predate by years this shootdown


Well I don't see how you can blame Trump for that so this has to be a lie.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluewave69: probably wont stop anything.

But the protest are pretty much doomed anyhow , it's like if you got 100k protesters in rome calling for the pope to be overthrown and lynched. sure you got people in the streets... but if it actually happens doh all those protesters are going to get lynched themselves afterwards.

I guess starting a Civil war is a win in america's books doh so idk.


A hot civil war is always a win.  Except when one side doesn't completely eliminate the other side.  If both sides truly commit to the annihilation of the genes and ideology of their enemy, and one of them wins, that is a win.  The stronger side eliminated the weak.  And if the problem is religious, it still works.  The one true god wouldn't allow the false believers to totally annihilate the true believers.  So if one side genocides and memocides the other, we know they are the ones of the true faith.  Assuming sky wizards are real.  But if they aren't, the strong still win.

Where things go wrong is when the winning side let's the losers surrender.  Then over time, they fester and keep causing problems.  Like southern whites in the US.  If the North had genocides them and memocided them, their ideology would be gone.  They wouldn't continually be a problem.  Instead, the north got weak and let the traitors live.  We need a new hot civil war and we need to finish the job this time.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You seee in the good old days, Iran acted a lot quicker than this..

A lot quicker. In the good old days, they'd cut off his head so fast.

But today everyone is so politically correct. Iran is going to hell - They're being politically correct.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it was North Korea they could use the same antiaircraft gun for some plot continuity
 
Report