(Gothamist)   Dark and lonely on the summer night. Kill my landlord, kill my landlord. Watchdog barking - Do he bite? Kill my landlord, kill my landlord   (gothamist.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Second snuff film on Fark today. Trifecta in play?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C-I-L-L my landlord
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sketch always reminds me of this one.

Gonna Get Me a Shotgun
Youtube xF9HyOMV5h0
 
genner
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pink Panther - Clouseau - Does Your Dog Bite
Youtube 4ULjxRgkyag
 
Chevello
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's Lynch The Landlord (Remastered)
Youtube R83bhlP7plw
 
abmoraz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
abmoraz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chevello: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/R83bhlP7​plw]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That sketch always reminds me of this one.

[YouTube video: Gonna Get Me a Shotgun]


Weekend Update: Raheem Abdul Muhammed on Horror Movies - SNL
Youtube G28xklWuFd8
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok  Fark law talking guys, why two counts of manslaughter?  Did they mean manslaughter I and manslaughter II?  And why cant' you do manslaughter without laughter?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Second snuff film on Fark today. Trifecta in play?


But no girlie nipples or even the outline of any, because that would be offensive and turribull
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kill the white people, oooh
Gonna make them hurt!
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not excusing it but it looks like he was trying to force his way in. At that point you gotta take a deep breath and get police involved it it's called for.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That sketch always reminds me of this one.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xF9HyOMV​5h0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


**30 DAY BAN : UPSETTING A HONKY**
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Red Shirt Blues: Second snuff film on Fark today. Trifecta in play?

But no girlie nipples or even the outline of any, because that would be offensive and turribull


I, for one, want the return of the nipple outline.
 
