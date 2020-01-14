 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   14-year old girl repeatedly tried to report abuse at the hands of her stepfather, but nobody bolieve her because he is a "prominent business owner", so she resorts to a very 21st century solution: plant hidden video cameras around the house   (wfla.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clever girl.

Looks like "business owner" is not going to be the most common phrase used after "prominent" when referring to him any more.  Good.  Dude seems like an unmitigated piece of shiat.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.


Or child pornography
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
[Fark user image image 194x260]


He sort of Looks like "Beaker"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
[Fark user image 194x260]


Nope. I'm on your team with this comment.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.


I don't know if laws differ by jurisdiction in this matter, but she lives there, and it's her family, that probably negates permission requirements in a case like this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.

I don't know if laws differ by jurisdiction in this matter, but she lives there, and it's her family, that probably negates permission requirements in a case like this.


Unless he's a cop, right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The old school way for dealing with this sort of problem:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In one video given to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as Damon Becnel is seen screaming, pointing and even headbutting the teen.

That's tame compared to what I grew up with, I am glad this behavior is no longer considered acceptable.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Judge: "Wait, he's a philanthropist too?  Case dismissed."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.

I don't know if laws differ by jurisdiction in this matter, but she lives there, and it's her family, that probably negates permission requirements in a case like this.


Or it could be single party consent
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thirteen more days until I move rom Florida.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why women don't report this crap.

/good on the girl
 
rjakobi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Prominent Business Owner"?  This has Lifetime Original Movie written all over it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jst3p: In one video given to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as Damon Becnel is seen screaming, pointing and even headbutting the teen.

That's tame compared to what I grew up with, I am glad this behavior is no longer considered acceptable.


Doesn't leave characteristic marks?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Psychopusher: mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.

I don't know if laws differ by jurisdiction in this matter, but she lives there, and it's her family, that probably negates permission requirements in a case like this.

Or it could be single party consent


Florida is a two-party consent state. However...
(k)It is lawful under this section and ss. 934.04-934.09 for a child under 18 years of age to intercept and record an oral communication if the child is a party to the communication and has reasonable grounds to believe that recording the communication will capture a statement by another party to the communication that the other party intends to commit, is committing, or has committed an unlawful sexual act or an unlawful act of physical force or violence against the child.

So, yeah, no wiretapping charge for her.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only a person of the finest moral character could ever possibly become a prominent business owner.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rjakobi: "Prominent Business Owner"?  This has Lifetime Original Movie written all over it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What's Wrong With Tanya?
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meth......
 
SleepyWeasel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Florida mother says her daughter tried to report alleged abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her.

Why didn't the mother report it????
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
[Fark user image 194x260]


Officer arrest this man!

assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
[Fark user image 194x260]


You're not an ass, and you're displaying good judgment.  Day-um.  Just looking at his mean cracker face makes me want that guy removed from society.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"But but but.....I'M RICH! Only the little people have to obey the law!".
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's a Good Christian man.
 
MadCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Psychopusher: mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.

I don't know if laws differ by jurisdiction in this matter, but she lives there, and it's her family, that probably negates permission requirements in a case like this.

Or it could be single party consent


Nope, just looked it up. Florida requires consent from all parties for recording, however that is only if the cameras recorded audio. Video recording in non private space (private space being defined as bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, or adult bedrooms) is largely unregulated and legal without consent in all 50 states.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen that face before.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Call me crazy, but shouldn't the journalist have included info as to why past reports of abuse weren't investigated in the article?  I mean using your imagination is fun and everything, but a reader shouldn't have to do that with a news story.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Magorn: Maybe i am a judgemental ass, but if someone came to me and said THIS guy was an abuser?  Just looking at him I'd make that arrest:
[Fark user image 194x260]

Officer arrest this man!

[assets3.thrillist.com image 850x613]


Am I the only one that thinks this is a fair request?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mr_a: The kid probably ends up getting arrested for filming without permission.


Or at least the case will be dismissed due to her not being old enough to authorize camera use in the house...

/The first thing I thought of too
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about the dog abuse too? Glad he didn't also have a cat.
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, wait wait, we haven't heard his side of the story yet. I'll reserve judgement until we know what REALLY happened.
 
Flagg99
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So many people didn't watch the video. Despite it being embedded in the story. Sigh.

It was physical abuse not sexual
Audio was recorded
The girl will not be charged for fark all regardless of the law
We're comfortable with "cracker face" now? Smh.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SleepyWeasel: A Florida mother says her daughter tried to report alleged abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her.

Why didn't the mother report it????


You think they'll believe the mother????
I take it you have no experience with the dept of children & families or the family court system.
/good on you if you haven't.
//its a shiat show and not about the welfare of the children
///3
 
