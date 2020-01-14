|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: 2020's full
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-01-14 11:56:15 AM, edited 2020-01-14 12:04:03 PM (22 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
148 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 11:56 AM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
Two weeks in, and it's already been an eventful year. One of the Fark moderators went on a European vacation for more than a week, and when he returned the other day, he asked me if anything happened in the news while he was gone. All I could say was, "Nope, you didn't miss a thing."
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hope everyone had a great weekend! Wanted to draw your attention to an interesting statistic that rolled through the Fark article queue this morning - the New York Times released its quarterly earnings, and its subscription revenues hit $800 million a year ahead of schedule. What's interesting, aside from the speed, is that the NYTimes' digital ad revenue is half that number.
Recent listeners of the Fark and Schnitt podcast who downloaded the History of Fark episodes heard that we have been working with an advanced analytics startup to review Fark's advertising ecosystem. One of the interesting things we discovered is that Fark's most engaged users, who on average generate 80 pageviews per day, are worth a whopping 25 cents per month in ad revenue. Here's the kicker - it turns out this number is high for the overall digital media industry. But it's still just one quarter of a dollar.
The digital advertising model is deeply broken. If you'd told me 20 years ago that once Fark's audience got up to one million readers we'd just be scraping by, I wouldn't have believed it. But here we are.
That's why you should sign up for TotalFark and/or BareFark - the NYTimes has figured out what we already knew when we launched TotalFark back in 2002: Subscription revenue is the model the web needs. And Fark needs you as a subscriber. If you've been sitting on the fence about signing up, make a stand - pull the trigger already. Plus my birthday is coming up February 7th - if you're looking to get me something, that's just the thing.
Speaking of my birthday, there will be a more formal announcement soon but if you happen to be in, near, or within driving distance of Lexington Kentucky, I'm hosting a W00tstout Extravaganza Feb 7th. Every year since Stone Farking Wheaton W00tstout started back in 2013, I've had two kegs of that year's release sent to Kentucky, one to me and one for my friend Chris who owns the Chase Brewing Company. I drank one of the 1.0 kegs back in 2013, but the rest are in cold storage. It also turns out that I'm signing up for the Empire State Ride this summer to raise money to fight cancer, and to help me with fundraising, my friend Chris has offered to let me do a tap takeover at the Chase Brewing Company that night with Every Version of W00tstout Ever Released*, with all proceeds from my kegs going towards the Empire State Ride and the Roswell Park Cancer Center.
Speaking of the Fark and Schnitt podcast, we spent the first half of this week's show breaking down three different articles from last week masquerading as PR (Cheetos, an American Airline lawsuit, and an Amazon lawsuit) and why each does or doesn't work. Plus, possibly the worst pizza ingredient ever, and Drew recounts the history of Fark's involvement with the World's Largest Cheeto from the early '00s. And that's just the first 10 minutes.
*excluding 7.0 unless they can ship one to me in time, and the Berlin release because it would have to come from Europe
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
SirEattonHogg thought that a lawyer's description of a client went well with the included photo
Pocket Ninja shared a frightening story about why it's important to write the year as "2020" on checks
NewportBarGuy figured out what sources meant by "no sign of major damage" after a plane crash landed
Marcos P had a theory on which unremarkable feature is causing men to ghost a gorgeous woman
Tom Marvolo Bombadil would like to know more
capt.snicklefritz was upset to see a double standard at the gym
Richard Saunders defended a "very, very attractive woman" who wrote to Slate for advice
mcsiegs shared another headline that was submitted about Neil Peart's death
Mugato had a question about Kate McKinnon
iheartscotch told a story about an overly aggressive woman at a bar
johnny_vegas explained why an enthusiastic Farker's wish to hook up with an adventurous judge isn't going to happen
MBooda is definitely not going to The Good Place after telling this proposal story
Smart:
Occam's Disposable Razor discussed men who disappear once they've gotten laid
Ker_Thwap beat a story about a family finding an open bible in the ruins of their burned-down home
Norfolking Chance suggested British tabloids look to history to see what could have influenced Prince Harry and Meghan to leave
Xai pointed out one reason to consider allowing people to own an objectionable item
Gubbo understood why people were upset that guests at a Jamaican resort were publicly using drugs on the tables
07X18 told us about losing a lot of weight on the keto diet
ThurmanMerman explained different kinds of compliments
OldRod brought up an impressive fact about Rush
Non Sequitur Man posted a tribute from one of Neil Peart's "people"
Rapmaster2000 argued that people who want to be parents shouldn't worry about their friends not liking kids
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
kendelrio's bad day turned right around while reading Fark
CSB Sunday Morning: Stupid Human Tricks
Smart: Unikitty learned as a 6-year-old that sometimes a parent's reaction can be much scarier than anger. There's also a horrible unrelated story from later that year
Funny: chewd flipped out in front of a client
Funny honorable mention, so something good can come from this incident: swaniefrmreddeer really wanted to win a game of chicken
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: rcf1105 had an interesting experience participating in a Secret Santa gift exchange on another website
Smart: CommieTaoist pointed out something to remember about rumors of our demise
Smart: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat defended the TotalFark Discussion cafe threads
Funny: meg12279 explained the purpose of Reddit
Funny: JerseyTim celebrated a TotalFark Discussion thread's tumescence
Smart: wearsmanyhats thought that $1,950 sounds terribly expensive for a water heater
Funny: dark side of the moon revealed the secret to choosing what color lipstick to wear
Smart: brownlady79 was proof that the haters don't know what they're talking about
Politics Funny:
naughtyrev finally had a chance to get something out in the open
dr_blasto recognized Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sharp wit from Fark
Giant Clown Shoe gave more information about the rumored $80 million on President Donald Trump's head
FortyHams explained why an Iranian man near Mar-a-Lago was carrying "a machete, a pick axe, two knives, and $22,000"
EvilEgg considered the implications of Hunter Biden having fathered a child with a former stripper
Politics Smart:
bloobeary was amazed by what the U.S. has accomplished in Iraq
scottydoesntknow knew what it meant when Republican Senator Mike Lee supported limiting Trump's war powers against Iran
wademh was baffled by Trump's recent actions regarding Iran
vudukungfu wrote a really weird poem
Gubbo pointed out that once again, Trump set a trap for his own people
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking decided that it's not enough to just write a phone number on the bathroom wall
RedZoneTuba showed that echinoderms can be attractive clothing
RedZoneTuba proved that Sean Connery's still got it
hail2daking found Russell Crowe trying to start a fight with a musician
Kick The Chair discovered that it's not just calculators that can do this trick
RedZoneTuba detected a low I.Q. individual
Terrapin Bound gave us a peek at the very important message on Sean Connery's shirt
hail2daking ran into a couple of celebrities at the aquarium
Circusdog320 helped this rock formation live up to its name
RedZoneTuba was amused by a queen's name
Farktography:
USAF Retired won Farktography Contest No. 766: "Teh Funnay 5" with a furry Christmas tree topper
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great quiz last week, and we're pulling the cover off the pool table and warming up the hot tub in the 1000 club for the first time in a while. Bear151556 takes top honors with 1031, followed by technomuse in second with 1010 and Irishyankee954 in third with 978. Tr0mBoNe makes fourth with 971, and Twilight Farkle is in for fifth with 958.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over a true sign of the times we live in, and honestly one I didn't want to believe could possibly be correct. Only 11% of quiztakers knew that Netflix announced their #1 most-watched feature for 2019 was Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery." I think stupid Adam Sandler "comedies" on Netflix are one of those things like peeing in the shower that we all do but we just don't talk about it because we don't believe anyone else ever does it either.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz last week was about which app the US Army had banned soldiers from using, following the US Navy's order to do this last year. 84% of quiztakers knew that you won't be seeing any short videos of Army base antics on TikTok, since the app is now a no-no. There are serious security concerns for soldiers' personal information in the app, and apparently those who would use this data maliciously can't be arsed to find it on Facebook where everyone's already put it up voluntarily.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the late Emil Richards and his contributions as a session musician to American pop culture. Only 35% knew that he was Hollywood's go-to man with anything percussive when recording TV show themes, as he's the same guy who provided the finger snaps in "The Addams Family" theme, the bongos in the original "Mission: Impossible" theme, and even the xylophone on "The Simpsons" theme. He was definitely an innovative virtuoso whose style shone through and set the tone for many shows.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about Candy maker Hershey and their touring vehicle they were about to retire. 84% of quiztakers knew that the "Kissmobile" was making its final stops, and that "Mr. Goodcar" is probably an automotive repair shop run by someone who thought this was clever. I mean, I can't see Hershey's making a "Mr. Goodbar" themed vehicle, as the only time anyone buys those are in the mini assortment bags where it gets eaten dead last like the orange Starburst. And even if you like Mr. Goodbar, you should be wary of grabbing them from other people's candy dishes as there is a nonzero chance they've been there since the Carter administration.
Anyway, congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz and my rundown of a few stupid tech items from this year's CES.
· · ·
22 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 22 of 22 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|