WNITE PowER
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really sikh.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the masder rase
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And right next to a scohol zone.

chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't expect people like that to be well educated and articulate.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a dry heave of a website.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look racists
this worn by Arabs, could be Muslims

This is worn by Sikhs, they are Indian

this is worn by pirates, probably Scottish
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hankie Fest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.


I doubt the Sikhs did it themselves. That's a pretty chill tradition/religious way of life.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the plus side, at least they drew the swastika correctly.
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
el barto
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sikhs are awesome human beings.

Their religion?  Besides being the 5th largest organized religion in the world?

"include faith and meditation on the name of the one creator, divine unity and equality of all humankind, engaging in selfless service, striving for justice for the benefit and prosperity of all and honest conduct and livelihood while living a householder's life"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sikhism​

I don't necessarily follow with all the rules and forms - they're no different in that respect than any other religion of Man - but the base tenets are very honorable and good.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.


It's only a real hate crime if someone punches a Nazi, apparently.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Got to love all the prompts:
"Do you want to share your location?"
"Do you want alerts"
And my favorite, "If you block ads, autoplay video might not work".

I mean, THE HORROR! No autoplay? How can I live in a universe where I can just read a news article in peace without some reporter taking ten times longer to effectively read the article to me?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: the masder rase


r/hailhortler
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're just using the right to Descent (the highest form of patriotic).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.


I'm going with 12 year olds that think they're edgy.
 
vonster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.


pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wherethef*ckisyourchin.jpg
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We're a very peaceful religion. We accept all religions and expect that we would be perceived the same way,"

That's what these punchable wastes of skin hate the most: tolerance.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great googly-moogly!
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Sikhs are awesome human beings.

Their religion?  Besides being the 5th largest organized religion in the world?

"include faith and meditation on the name of the one creator, divine unity and equality of all humankind, engaging in selfless service, striving for justice for the benefit and prosperity of all and honest conduct and livelihood while living a householder's life"


And they're also pacifists that carry swords/daggers, you know, just in case.
But just like any other group of humans, there's some awesome people and some less awesome people in it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This is racism. This is a hate crime..."

This is terrible spelling on the vandals part.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: On the plus side, at least they drew the swastika correctly.
[i.imgur.com image 460x321]


/oblig
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Look racists
[Fark user image image 220x146]
this worn by Arabs, could be Muslims

[Fark user image image 90x120]
This is worn by Sikhs, they are Indian

[Fark user image image 80x144]
this is worn by pirates, probably Scottish


Probably racist.

/it's 5 o'clock somewhere, go ahead
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.


the Sikhs? Really?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: the masder rase


dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: dittybopper: I'll give you even odds it's a hoax hate crime.

I doubt the Sikhs did it themselves. That's a pretty chill tradition/religious way of life.


Indira Gandhi unavailable for comment.
 
