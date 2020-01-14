 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Well, one way to keep Scotland from breaking away from the UK is to forbid them to have a second referendum   (bbc.com) divider line
63
    Scotland, Scotland's first minister, Scottish National Party, UK government, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish government, Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it worked for the American Colonies!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Scots are such reasonable and level headed people, I'm sure they will accept this with quiet dignity and grace.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that worked with the Irish. Oh, wait.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The Scots are such reasonable and level headed people, I'm sure they will accept this with quiet dignity and grace.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tens of thousands marched in Glasgow for independence on Saturday. This should go over well.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody doesn't want to be the last Prime Minister of Great Britain. Keep on squirming, douchebag.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History is full of times the Sassenach told the Scotti something or other and then forbid an action.

You would figure someone would get around to reading about those events, and what happens next at some point.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold it anyway.

They may take our lives, but they'll never take our REFERENDUM!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: History is full of times the Sassenach told the Scotti something or other and then forbid an action.

You would figure someone would get around to reading about those events, and what happens next at some point.


After reading Outlander I'm going to say great sex and great peril in equal measure.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haven't the Scots already said that they won't be asking for permission?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope no one gets kilt over this
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mainsail: Well that worked with the Irish. Oh, wait.


Does this mean The McTroubles will be next for the UK?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We dinnae ask ye!"
 
SMB2811
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'did not want to see Scotland's schools, hospitals and employment "again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK".'

WTF is he on about?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That should be the end of it, then. Once the British people vote on something of consequence their wisdom is absolute and their resolve unwavering. Right guys? Guys?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: After reading Outlander I'm going to say great sex and great peril in equal measure.

Sounds good to me.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the Tories were attempting to "deny democracy"."

The Tories made pretty much the same argument when the other parties didn't want a new general election a few months ago. Surely this comment will make them realize the hypocrisy of such clashing positions and get them to relent.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Garden State
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, since non-binding referenda seem to have the force of law in the UK, the Scots should just have one anyway and act unilaterally on the results. I've been told that to do otherwise would go against the will of the people.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Recent opinion polls.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not happening. Especially since after Brexit a Scotland joining the EU would mean a very hard border with England. That border staying open was a key promise the SNP made in the last referendum.

I say let them have another vote. If they want to leave, then let them leave.

And gotta love Fark.
Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Also Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!

JerseyTim: Hold it anyway.

They may take our lives, but they'll never take our REFERENDUM!


I assume Gina Miller will take them to court to stop them. She always claimed she just cared about the rule of law, right?
 
Kuta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scots should just build a wall to keep out those sassenachs.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like I picked the right time to open a blue face paint show in Edinburgh.
 
Two16
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!


I like how unaware Brexiteers are at how hypocritical they sound regarding Scottish Independence.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Recent opinion polls.

[Fark user image image 850x743]

It's not happening. Especially since after Brexit a Scotland joining the EU would mean a very hard border with England. That border staying open was a key promise the SNP made in the last referendum.

I say let them have another vote. If they want to leave, then let them leave.

And gotta love Fark.
Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Also Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!

JerseyTim: Hold it anyway.

They may take our lives, but they'll never take our REFERENDUM!

I assume Gina Miller will take them to court to stop them. She always claimed she just cared about the rule of law, right?


Scotland's gone, bro. Three hundred years of union down the shiatter because of your beloved Tories.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the Brits are going to force Scotland to stay, and force Scotland to leave the EU, and give them no peaceful way to join the global community. Well... between this and their brilliant ideas regarding Ireland, I'd say England and Wales are in for another couple wars.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And gotta love Fark.
Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Also Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!


Uh, I don't think you thought that out there, skippy.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Brexiteers: We don't want bureaucrats in Brussels telling us what to do.

Also Brexiteers: Scotland can't leave the UK because we are stronger together.
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Though not exact, the Scots can take comfort in knowing that they already have Hadrian's Wall to keep the Caravan of English out of their fine country.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

firefly212: So the Brits are going to force Scotland to stay, and force Scotland to leave the EU, and give them no peaceful way to join the global community. Well... between this and their brilliant ideas regarding Ireland, I'd say England and Wales are in for another couple wars.


You do know that Scotland joined the UK because they were bankrupt and needed England to bail them out, right? Last time Scotland was independent they farked it up big time. In the UK two of the last four British Prime Ministers were Scottish. They get to vote on English laws in Westminster while English MPs cannot vote on Scottish laws. They're hardly oppressed.

Mrtraveler01: Carter Pewterschmidt: Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!

I like how unaware Brexiteers are at how hypocritical they sound regarding Scottish Independence.


Did you miss the part where I said let them vote and leave if they choose?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's even crazier is that Scotland puts a lot of progressives into Parliament. Once they leave, the weenie UK Gov will get even more Tort. The downward spiral will accelerate fiercely. American-style healthcare ahoy!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Brexiteers: We don't want bureaucrats in Brussels telling us what to do.

Also Brexiteers: Scotland can't leave the UK because we are stronger together.


Scots: We don't want English politicians telling us what to do.
Also Scots: We want to join the EU where politicians from twenty seven countries will be able to tell us what to do.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What's even crazier is that Scotland puts a lot of progressives into Parliament. Once they leave, the weenie UK Gov will get even more Tort. The downward spiral will accelerate fiercely. American-style healthcare ahoy!


We want to join the EU where politicians from twenty seven countries will be able to tell us what to do.

Yep, short term politically the Tories would benefit hugely from Scotland leaving. That they put the national interest above their party interest is admirable.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Scots: We don't want English politicians telling us what to do.


You'd think Brexiteers would be more sympathetic to Scottish Independence for this exact reason.

But apparently they're ok with bureaucrats telling them what to do as long as they come from London.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Recent opinion polls.

[Fark user image 850x743]

It's not happening. Especially since after Brexit a Scotland joining the EU would mean a very hard border with England. That border staying open was a key promise the SNP made in the last referendum.

I say let them have another vote. If they want to leave, then let them leave.

And gotta love Fark.
Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Also Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!

JerseyTim: Hold it anyway.

They may take our lives, but they'll never take our REFERENDUM!

I assume Gina Miller will take them to court to stop them. She always claimed she just cared about the rule of law, right?


The poll that actually matters:

cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size


See that SNP result, you idiot?  THAT is the actual vote for independence.

The UK is dead.

Scotland will leave and join the EU.  Ireland will unite, the north will be back in the EU.

And England's economy will collapse.

You got what you wanted, the UK is done, England is already brain dead, your country is not going to recover.  The rest will be saved when England is amputated and discarded.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That they put the national interest above their party interest is admirable.


Ahahahahahaha!!!!!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You'll get over it, you colonialist twats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What's even crazier is that Scotland puts a lot of progressives into Parliament. Once they leave, the weenie UK Gov will get even more Tort. The downward spiral will accelerate fiercely. American-style healthcare ahoy!

We want to join the EU where politicians from twenty seven countries will be able to tell us what to do.

Yep, short term politically the Tories would benefit hugely from Scotland leaving. That they put the national interest above their party interest is admirable.


The EU is prosperity and a gateway to the world. Brexit UK is a bare rock that cannot feed itself. Learn your history. The Brits were begging to join in the Seventies.

You're losing Northern Ireland, too.
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
" "You and your predecessor (Alex Salmond) made a personal promise that the 2014 independence referendum was a "once in a generation" vote. "

From the man that promised to have the UK out of the EU by Halloween, LAST YEAR.  So they have to uphold their promises, but you do not?  That's really the message you want to go with?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Carter Pewterschmidt: Scots: We don't want English politicians telling us what to do.

You'd think Brexiteers would be more sympathetic to Scottish Independence for this exact reason.

But apparently they're ok with bureaucrats telling them what to do as long as they come from London.


Hence my comment about let them vote and leave if that choose.

Fact is Scots have vastly more say in Westminster than the UK does in the EU. English MPs are not allowed to vote on laws in Scotland while Scottish MPs in Westminster can vote on laws that apply to England only.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's cool, too, is the EU will treat Scotland like a favored child. Immediately across the border will be like Children of Men.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hammettman: Though not exact, the Scots can take comfort in knowing that they already have Hadrian's Wall to keep the Caravan of English out of their fine country.


Hadrian's Wall was never meant as a barrier.  It was a physical mark of the Roman Empire's border.  All it did was funnel people travelling into and out of the Empire through certain locations (if you believe people in neighboring polities never visited each other, you are touched).  They were then charged a fee on trade goods.  Hadrian's Wall was a silver sieve, not a human condom.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Somebody doesn't want to be the last Prime Minister of Great Britain. Keep on squirming, douchebag.


Now now.

There is still Wales.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Carter Pewterschmidt: Recent opinion polls.

[Fark user image 850x743]

It's not happening. Especially since after Brexit a Scotland joining the EU would mean a very hard border with England. That border staying open was a key promise the SNP made in the last referendum.

I say let them have another vote. If they want to leave, then let them leave.

And gotta love Fark.
Fark: Scottish independence? Yeah, go Scotland!
Also Fark: Brexit? How dare you want independence! Racists! Xenophobes! Nationalists!

JerseyTim: Hold it anyway.

They may take our lives, but they'll never take our REFERENDUM!

I assume Gina Miller will take them to court to stop them. She always claimed she just cared about the rule of law, right?

The poll that actually matters:

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x605]

See that SNP result, you idiot?  THAT is the actual vote for independence.

The UK is dead.

Scotland will leave and join the EU.  Ireland will unite, the north will be back in the EU.

And England's economy will collapse.

You got what you wanted, the UK is done, England is already brain dead, your country is not going to recover.  The rest will be saved when England is amputated and discarded.


Look at the actual votes. The SNP got 47% of the vote.  Pro UK parties got the majority,

That matches the opinion polls quite closely.
 
