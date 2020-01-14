 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Abe and Abu Dhabi prubince mubeet   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
12
•       •       •

The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you know that they don't show The Flintstones in Dubai?

But Abu Dhabi do!

*Ducks*

Also:

This is how I first learned about Abu Dhabi when I was a kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mushmouth approves of this headline
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Arba youboo mabeking fubun of mebe??
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Came here for Mushmouth. Well done.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mushmouth wasn't Mushmouth until Cosby got a hold of him.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: Mushmouth wasn't Mushmouth until Cosby got a hold of him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems legit.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought this already won headline of the year?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Seems legit.....
[Fark user image 850x610]


They both insist upon one another.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I regret to inform you all that Mushmouth is the incorrect reference.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyRPJ​v​rQQs0
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Did you know that they don't show The Flintstones in Dubai?

But Abu Dhabi do!

*Ducks*

Also:

This is how I first learned about Abu Dhabi when I was a kid.

[Fark user image image 850x247]


This cartoon also piqued my interest in middle eastern geography
 
