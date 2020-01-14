 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Custody battles can be contentious, but usually don't get to 'trial by combat' with samurai swords   (usatoday.com)
    Supreme Court of the United States, David Ostrom, John Marshall Harlan II, United States, Iowa court, Jury, DES MOINES, Bridgette Ostrom  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DRTFA, but were they dressed all in black, with their hair in pony tails?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States," Ostrom argues in court records, adding that it was used "as recently as 1818 in British Court."

If you're argument is that this thing was done "as recently" as 200 years ago, I don't think you have much of a case and may be crazy.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attorneys who deal with pro se parties deserve more pay.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: "To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States," Ostrom argues in court records, adding that it was used "as recently as 1818 in British Court."

If you're argument is that this thing was done "as recently" as 200 years ago, I don't think you have much of a case and may be crazy.


I'd propose the last 200 years are significantly more crazy than anything before it.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Kansas man has asked an Iowa court to grant his motion for trial by combat so he can meet his ex-wife and her attorney "on the field of battle where (he) will rend their souls from their corporal bodies."

I think he means corporeal.  Otherwise, "wife" might be the wrong word.  :|
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I wonder why there would be a concern about this guy raising a kid...?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simmer down there, neck beard.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: A Kansas man has asked an Iowa court to grant his motion for trial by combat so he can meet his ex-wife and her attorney "on the field of battle where (he) will rend their souls from their corporal bodies."

I think he means corporeal.  Otherwise, "wife" might be the wrong word.  :|


The article noted that the wife's attorney, likewise, corrected that spelling mistake when the attorney filed his resistance to this obviously stupid motion.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Custody battles can be contentious, but usually don't get to 'trial by combat' with samurai swords

...maybe not in YOUR country...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should consider granting his request. The TV licensing profits would be insane.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... When was the lirpa phase?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admit, it does simplify things quite nicely. Can't have custody if you're dead.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AEton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly the excerpts shown here are considerably more well-reasoned than most pro se filings and the process doesn't sound too much worse than I have seen in, say, small claims court.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The loss of state institutional care is both a bad and good thing.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: A Kansas man has asked an Iowa court to grant his motion for trial by combat so he can meet his ex-wife and her attorney "on the field of battle where (he) will rend their souls from their corporal bodies."

I think he means corporeal.  Otherwise, "wife" might be the wrong word.  :|


I think the attorney's need to point out the misspelling in court my give us a hint as to why the guy want's to cut his head off.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well as long as she has the right to nominate a champion, and she is obligated to commit Seppuku if her champion loses i'm ok with it. (well if its to the death , if it's first blood then no seppuku required )

Put that on Paperview with money going to a trust fund for the orphans.

intangible cultural heritage of duels need to be protected!  where is  UNESCO when you need it?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: well as long as she has the right to nominate a champion, and she is obligated to commit Seppuku if her champion loses i'm ok with it. (well if its to the death , if it's first blood then no seppuku required )

Put that on Paperview with money going to a trust fund for the orphans.

intangible cultural heritage of duels need to be protected!  where is  UNESCO when you need it?


Paperview? Like picture pages?
Time to get your crayons and your pencils.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give real money to see the guy's face when the court grants him a trial by combat.

"...wait, what?"
"Your motion is granted. You have 12 weeks to obtain the necessary tools, and the defendant has the same amount of time to find a champion and obtain similar tools."
"...but..."
"If, in 12 weeks from this date, the plaintiff or the defendant indicate that they are not prepared to conduct said trial, summary judgement for the prepared side will be pronounced. If both sides are unprepared, the child becomes a ward of the state and taken into custody."
"...WHAT..."
"At the agreed-upon date, trial by combat will commence at 12:00 PM local time, in the parking lot of this facility. As the issuer of the challenge, it will be the plaintiff's responsibility to attempt the first blow - to state it more clearly, the plaintiff must initiate combat. Once initiated, combat must continue until either the plaintiff or defendant is dead, as certified by a court officer and a medical doctor, or until either plaintiff or defendant forfeit the trial. Once forfeit has been given or death declared, the trial immediately ends and judgement is given to the non-forfeiting or surviving party."
"...oh, shiat, I didn't think..."
"We know, sir. We know. But, that's how such stunts go - you don't bluff if you can't handle the call. See you in three months, folks! COURT ADJOURNED!"
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: The article noted that the wife's attorney, likewise, corrected that spelling mistake when the attorney filed his resistance to this obviously stupid motion.


Prince George: I think the attorney's need to point out the misspelling in court my give us a hint as to why the guy want's to cut his head off.


I didn't read that far but, yeah, I concur with you two.  It makes sense and I sympathize with his ex-wife, as I obviously wanted to quit reading and get further away from him, too.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I think should the court should grant his request, but stipulate that the Star Trek fight music must play during the match, to give it the air of gravitas this solemn occasion deserves.

2ACV05
Youtube lxQnuMGyPJs
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"This!!! Is!!! District Court!!!"

-kicks attorney into pit
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 A Kansas man has asked an Iowa court to grant his motion for trial by combat so he can meet his ex-wife and her attorney "on the field of battle where (he) will rend their souls from their corporal bodies."

Sorry, Nope.  IF it had been a Maryland man he might have gotten away with it, because Maryland has two unique legal features'

1) an Explicit statement in it's constitution that "The Common law of md shall be the Common law of England as of July 4th 1776"
2) a second paragraph in their Rules of procedure that (unlike most states) the Rules of Procedure "do not extinguish any right of action or motion that existed under common law".  So for instance prosecutors in MD can chose to charge you under the statutory definition of a particular crime as defined inthe MD Code, OR the Common -law version of the same crime.

As the Article points out, Trial by Combat was formally extinguished in England until AFTER 1776, so technically it is still a valid prayer (pleading) in MD court.   The one time I am aware of it being used was by a Public defender who was also an enthusiastic medieval re-enactor whose nickname was Igor the Bear in re-enacting circles and was an SCA champion of several tourneys.   His motion was denied, of course, and since his client was acquitted (ironically on a charge of "mutual affray") he didn't pursue an appeal. So the motion;s validity is still not resolved.

Now this guy better be careful what he wishes for, there actually IS a manual for trials by combat, and in the case of a mixed gender trial, this is the recommended procedure:
aemma.orgView Full Size

so I think this guy might be at a wee disadvantage
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: bluewave69: well as long as she has the right to nominate a champion, and she is obligated to commit Seppuku if her champion loses i'm ok with it. (well if its to the death , if it's first blood then no seppuku required )

Put that on Paperview with money going to a trust fund for the orphans.

intangible cultural heritage of duels need to be protected!  where is  UNESCO when you need it?

Paperview? Like picture pages?
Time to get your crayons and your pencils.


Yes but too soon. Bad things happened to Mortimer Ichabod Marker when the cameras were off.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Attorneys who deal with pro se parties deserve more pay.


My first legal job, before i was even a lawyer, Involved helping pro-se people file their cases, primarily divorce, child custody etc, with the court.   The amount of surplus crazy i could have sold if anyone was buying....
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The best way to handle this is to let the kids decide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'd give real money to see the guy's face when the court grants him a trial by combat.

"...wait, what?"
"Your motion is granted. You have 12 weeks to obtain the necessary tools, and the defendant has the same amount of time to find a champion and obtain similar tools."
"...but..."
"If, in 12 weeks from this date, the plaintiff or the defendant indicate that they are not prepared to conduct said trial, summary judgement for the prepared side will be pronounced. If both sides are unprepared, the child becomes a ward of the state and taken into custody."
"...WHAT..."
"At the agreed-upon date, trial by combat will commence at 12:00 PM local time, in the parking lot of this facility. As the issuer of the challenge, it will be the plaintiff's responsibility to attempt the first blow - to state it more clearly, the plaintiff must initiate combat. Once initiated, combat must continue until either the plaintiff or defendant is dead, as certified by a court officer and a medical doctor, or until either plaintiff or defendant forfeit the trial. Once forfeit has been given or death declared, the trial immediately ends and judgement is given to the non-forfeiting or surviving party."
"...oh, shiat, I didn't think..."
"We know, sir. We know. But, that's how such stunts go - you don't bluff if you can't handle the call. See you in three months, folks! COURT ADJOURNED!"


You really need to read the Vorkosigan series. When some guy thinks he can pull strings and get a quickie divorce from the local magistrate, said magistrate who does not intend to have his strings pulled basically nails him to the wall with traditional rules and essentially says "See you in 12-18 months, depending on how soon the paperwork gets processed. Next!"
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Magorn: As the Article points out, Trial by Combat was formally extinguished in England until AFTER 1776, so technically it is still a valid prayer (pleading) in MD court.   The one time I am aware of it being used was by a Public defender who was also an enthusiastic medieval re-enactor whose nickname was Igor the Bear in re-enacting circles and was an SCA champion of several tourneys.   His motion was denied, of course, and since his client was acquitted (ironically on a charge of "mutual affray") he didn't pursue an appeal. So the motion;s validity is still not resolved.

Now this guy better be careful what he wishes for, there actually IS a manual for trials by combat, and in the case of a mixed gender trial, this is the recommended procedure:


The difficulty is making the arena OSHA- and ADA-compatible.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: The best way to handle this is to let the kids decide.

[Fark user image 800x598]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is family law.  A trial by combat might cause less bloddshed and trauma than many cases. The casualties are the kids of course but what self-respecting spouse cares about them when they have a chance to hurt their ex.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, generally they just use a gun.  Then everybody says, gosh, we had NO IDEA that they were dangerous.  He seemed like such a nice guy.

Dead spouse:  I told you he was going to kill me.

Thoughts and prayers.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Divorce/custody issues make dudes crazy. I had to talk a buddy off the ledge when he fired his legal counsel and started filing dozens of motions in his case (he's a civil lawyer).  Eventually he realized that he wasn't helping his case and the court was going to crucify him.

This dude is too far gone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Make sure you chose the proper champion
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This is family law.  A trial by combat might cause less bloddshed and trauma than many cases. The casualties are the kids of course but what self-respecting spouse cares about them when they have a chance to hurt their ex.


They're not self-respecting.  They're crazy, and most of the time their attorney knows it.

I bet none of them ever turned away a client, though, as long as they could pay for making their ex's life a hell on earth, as well as wrecking the kids for life.

He couldn't have done any of it without the eager assistance of several attorneys.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: As the Article points out, Trial by Combat was formally extinguished in England until AFTER 1776, so technically it is still a valid prayer (pleading) in MD court.   The one time I am aware of it being used was by a Public defender who was also an enthusiastic medieval re-enactor whose nickname was Igor the Bear in re-enacting circles and was an SCA champion of several tourneys.   His motion was denied, of course, and since his client was acquitted (ironically on a charge of "mutual affray") he didn't pursue an appeal. So the motion;s validity is still not resolved.


Ahem.  Igor the Bear happens to live within walking distance of me.  I know this story well.   I suspect I know you as well.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a woman, traditionally she would choose a champion to fight in her place. I'm guessing there would be plenty of people who actually know how to use a sword who would happily volunteer for a chance to text out their skills.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Make sure you chose the proper champion
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Daedalus27: This is family law.  A trial by combat might cause less bloddshed and trauma than many cases. The casualties are the kids of course but what self-respecting spouse cares about them when they have a chance to hurt their ex.

They're not self-respecting.  They're crazy, and most of the time their attorney knows it.

I bet none of them ever turned away a client, though, as long as they could pay for making their ex's life a hell on earth, as well as wrecking the kids for life.

He couldn't have done any of it without the eager assistance of several attorneys.


You seem way more upset about this story than the attention it deserves.

Nothing of note is going to happen. Captain Twit of the USS Fight is going to lose a lot more than his pride. I'd feel sad if it wasn't self-inflicted.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As I recall, duels were forbidden about 200 years ago in the US... ah, I see, some states have explicit provisions in their state constitutions against them.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Magorn: As the Article points out, Trial by Combat was formally extinguished in England until AFTER 1776, so technically it is still a valid prayer (pleading) in MD court.   The one time I am aware of it being used was by a Public defender who was also an enthusiastic medieval re-enactor whose nickname was Igor the Bear in re-enacting circles and was an SCA champion of several tourneys.   His motion was denied, of course, and since his client was acquitted (ironically on a charge of "mutual affray") he didn't pursue an appeal. So the motion;s validity is still not resolved.

Ahem.  Igor the Bear happens to live within walking distance of me.  I know this story well.   I suspect I know you as well.


It;s highly likely, though he and I are about a generation apart in DC geekdom (note I am not the famed busker/performer of a similar name Maughorn, we got our respective names without ever being aware of each other's existence till later)  Used to be a big fan of he and his wife's band too.
 
