(Vox)   AI clergy perform religious sermons in Japan, funerals in China. Remains to be seen about when the Father O'Malley TouchBot will appear in the US   (vox.com) divider line
    Awkward, Religion, human priest, robot's creators, new priest, Anthony Levandowski, people's passion, Buddhism, 400-year-old Buddhist temple  
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Besides the issue of having religious services done by essentially a tape recorder, there's also an issue that the article doesn't cover.

A thought exercise that shows up in seminary is what about ministry with those who aren't human. Dogs can't since they can't vocalize, for example, but this seems to run afoul of something else. Robots can't be called, at least by our understanding of the call to ministry.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the confession booth in THX-1138
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This Al guy gets around.

Seriously, can we change to a font where a capital i and a lower case L look different? Put the farking serifs (or whatever they're called) back on the capital i already.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good morning.  Please listen carefully to the following message as some of our religious options may have changed.  For a blessing, say or press "1" now.  For exorcisms, please say or press "2" now.  To commune with a deity, say or press "3" now.  For religious guidance, say or press "4" now.  For all other religious services, please stay on the line and I will connect you with a representative of the next-available deity.  To repeat these options, press the "#" key now.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "an attempt to reignite people's passion for their faith in a country where religious affiliation is on the decline."

Because nothing ignites passion like a prerecorded message.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or Father Fisto.
 
Gooch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They won't pass  the Turing test until they start victimizing children, I'm afraid.
 
