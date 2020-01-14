 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   What do Cheetos, American Airlines, and Amazon have in common? Three articles from last week, one goal. Check out our in-depth discussion about which one works, which doesn't, and which is an outright lie. Plus kiwi on pizza and A Whale's Vagina   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home fark, you're drunk.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Trump references? Cheetos, and a whale's vagina. Huh... what's Subby up to?
 
OldRod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Whale's Vagina... so, San Diego?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus subby your headline, well;

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: [Fark user image 850x521]

Yikes


Well it's no Tyrus and Timpf. their chemistry is the stuff of storybooks.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm leery of anyone who says the MJ Morning show was "superb"
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're eating New Zealanders now? What do they taste like?
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a whole tab for this.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think we need Marshawn Lynch here to decipher this headline.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guess they weren't getting enough clicks by keeping the podcast links to the podcast tab.
 
docsigma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmm. No, thanks. :)
 
