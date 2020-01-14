 Skip to content
(CNN)   The world's oceans are warming at the same rate as if 5 Hiroshima atomic bombs were dropped into the water every second. Is that bad? That seems bad   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    Scary, Ocean, Temperature, ocean surface, Global warming, Absolute zero, Thermodynamics, Hurricane Harvey, human emissions of heat trapping gases  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pretty soon we're all gonna get it. It's time to buy some stuff on credit."
-- Alex Chilton, "No Sex," 1986
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How many missiles is North Korea launching a day?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nope, won't cause issues for ocean currents. Not at all...
ces.fau.eduView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From what little I understand of this, it's beyond human possibility to reverse what we have done.

So... why don't we just have a giant party and nuke ourselves?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to need that expressed in Rhode Islands before I can really grasp its significance.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But hey, no more shriveled pee-pee when you come out of the ocean.  So there's that.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

offacue: But hey, no more shriveled pee-pee when you come out of the ocean.  So there's that.


But I always counted on that so that I didn't intimidate the ladies.  Seeing my giant 3 inch bulge without warning was just to much for them without warning, based on the way they all started giggling uncontrollably.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's your Godzilla now?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not to worry. I doubt Japan has the population to keep up that rate for much longer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, I was at the lake yesterday and the water was pretty cold.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you want Godzilla?
Because this is how you get Godzilla.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How do you think evolution happens? You have to stress the organism with new conditions. You aren't against evolution are you?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No way that is just that liberal science. I was just ice fishing sunday caught a nice pike. Take that global water warming.
 
jst3p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't know what baffles me more, the fact that the GoP got religious people to deny that we are harming the earth that they believe their god gave them to take care of, or that they should love guns.

I guess if you are going to pick a group of people to believe some bullshiat, starting with religious people is the logical choice.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pics.drugstore.comView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How do you think evolution happens? You have to stress the organism with new conditions. You aren't against evolution are you?


cff2.earth.comView Full Size

What could possibly go wrong?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It can't be bad because I'm told by very reliable sources that the first step toward total world economic collapse is admitting global warming exists.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: I'm going to need that expressed in Rhode Islands before I can really grasp its significance.


Rising sea levels will leave us all living on a single island with a single rhode.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Well, I was at the lake yesterday and the water was pretty cold.


Man, I hate it when the lake is cold. When I was younger I would just jump in, now I stand there and slowly inch my whole body in to get used to the temp. While doing that some kids will inevitably splash by making me miserable. I should just plunge in, I know, but sometimes I just can't make myself.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soon my banana hammock collection will no longer be seasonal attire...soon.

*wrings hands in sinister manner*
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many Nagasaki's is that? Can we use Chernobyls as the 10th and long islands for 100th?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Armed with this information, I now propose that we re-direct the earth's orbit into interstellar space.  We can farm solar systems for nuclear fuel, and keep the planet warm by detonating Hiroshima 5 times per second.

/Nyarlathotep approves
//Godzilla is tired of my shiat
///Is there a new Final Fantasy yet?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, one thing you want to measure it against are how many atomic bombs worth of warming was happening to the oceans let's say, 200 years ago.

Do we have that?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It cools itself by evaporating and when fresh water rains into it. And by creating enormous hurricanes.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
While it's a potential way to shock people, the reality is that even a large nuclear bomb isn't that big of an energy output in the grand scheme of things

The Hiroshima bomb put out ~6x1013 J of energy.  Tsar Bomba, the largest thing ever blown up by humans was ~2x1017 J

A typical hurricane puts out 5x1019 J/day, or about 250 Tsar Bombas of energy

Each day, a given square meter of Earth gets about 20x106 J of energy from the Sun, so 3 million square meters of ground gets the same energy as the Hiroshima bomb every day.  That's about 750 acres.  Sounds like a lot, but the Earth is 126 billion acres.

One of my favorite calculations I've done here before- considering energy output as E=mc2 how much mass was converted to energy by

-Hiroshima bomb: ~1 paper clip
-Tsar Bomba: ~ 1kg, about a 1L soda.
-The Sun, each second- 4 million tons
-Colliding black holes: 3 solar masses.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How do you think evolution happens? You have to stress the organism with new conditions. You aren't against evolution are you?



Only when it starts with the extinction of all life on Earth.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Well, one thing you want to measure it against are how many atomic bombs worth of warming was happening to the oceans let's say, 200 years ago.

Do we have that?


If there was only something you could type that in and then get the answer....
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: jjorsett: How do you think evolution happens? You have to stress the organism with new conditions. You aren't against evolution are you?


Only when it starts with the extinction of all life on Earth.


I really doubt it will be all life. You are giving us too much credit, I don't think we are important enough to totally destroy the earth.
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The world's oceans are warming at the same rate as if 5 Hiroshima atomic bombs were dropped into the water every second. Is that bad? That seems bad

Is what bad?  Who said that anyway?!  Oh never mind .. *walks-into-door-again*

Humans evolved in an atmosphere with 280 ppm of CO₂. Today it's 400 ppm. Now imagine 20 middle-aged suits in a small boardroom, all breathing. That room's CO₂ exceeds 1,000 parts per million, and that's how Idiocracy becomes a documentary

This may be a self-correcting problem, give it time.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. It's better to be warm than to be in another Little Ice Age.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Well, I was at the lake yesterday and the water was pretty cold.


That's the exact logic that The White House is using.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Well, one thing you want to measure it against are how many atomic bombs worth of warming was happening to the oceans let's say, 200 years ago.

Do we have that?

If there was only something you could type that in and then get the answer....


Well maybe if your ass had a keyboard he'd do that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Well, one thing you want to measure it against are how many atomic bombs worth of warming was happening to the oceans let's say, 200 years ago.

Do we have that?


Don't need to look that far back. See the large change in slope start after 2010?
That's a problem. A big one. It means climate change is accelerating.
Since we have done nothing to stop it, we are farked.
Thank goodness I'm an old fark. I may die before the worst of it.
The living will envy the dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: TheSteelCricket: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Well, one thing you want to measure it against are how many atomic bombs worth of warming was happening to the oceans let's say, 200 years ago.

Do we have that?

If there was only something you could type that in and then get the answer....

Well maybe if your ass had a keyboard he'd do that.


something something username
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh come on, the earth will be just fine guys.

The more advanced species on earth, not so much.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
same rate as if five Hiroshima atomic bombs were dropped into the water every second, scientists have said.

Scientists say a lot of things, like give me $20 on pump 5, hold the mustard, this town has great pizza, in which isle can I find Fever Tree tonic water..

Was this statement on the record or what it taken out of context, or is this typical CNN corporate sh(t posting.
 
