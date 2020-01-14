 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   NYC's housing projects are in such bad shape, they need $40 billion in repairs - $100,000 for every person who lives there   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    United States, New York City, Federal government of the United States, housing authority needs, New York City's scandal, President of the United States, new chairman Greg Russ, Washington, D.C.  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That rounds off to half the city's annual budget.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well they have a lot of money left over that they didn't have to give to Amazon, perhaps they should use some of that money for these repairs. Let's start there and keep going.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's the claim, but I highly doubt that's the reality.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: That rounds off to half the city's annual budget.


I was told in the Flint circumstances that such things were a GOP conspiracy.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
time for some

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Well they have a lot of money left over that they didn't have to give to Amazon, perhaps they should use some of that money for these repairs. Let's start there and keep going.


That money does not exist.
 
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AdmirableSnackbar: Well they have a lot of money left over that they didn't have to give to Amazon, perhaps they should use some of that money for these repairs. Let's start there and keep going.

That money does not exist.


It would have existed for Amazon, which was my point.
 
adj_m
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: That's the claim, but I highly doubt that's the reality.


Real cost 20 billion, estimated cost 40 billion, final cost at completion:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$100,000 per home is cheaper than most places in NYC.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.


The residents farming shiat up had nothing to do with this.  Nothing at all.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...and NYC's annual revenue is what? 92.2 Billion
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's NYC. Half of that goes to bribes, mob, etc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.


This. I don't get why people think doing nothing is free? At this point it would cost money to destroy the buildings. Racism is stupid. It waste money.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arkanaut

If it's $100,000 per resident it's more than $100,000 per unit. I don't know how $300,000 or so compares to the price of an apartment in the city.
 
Quinzy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you are really going to spend 100k per resident.  Tear the darn things down and rebuild.  There is no way a crappy apartment cost 300k to build for the three people living there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: $100,000 per home is cheaper than most places in NYC.


Why don't they tax all the multimillion-dollar properties a few 100K???????????????
Okay because that would make sense?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Quinzy: If you are really going to spend 100k per resident.  Tear the darn things down and rebuild.  There is no way a crappy apartment cost 300k to build for the three people living there.


Ok where do they live for the 3 years it will take to tear it down and rebuild it?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just pay habitat for humanity to build them new homes.

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.


So you're assuming that all these poor people are minorities?  That's racist.

Especially since this is the woman who signed off on the insufficient inspections without alerting residents to the lead poisoning risk and safety violations.  Who then lied in testimony about it, resigned (from her $400k a year job), and got a cushy higher paying job as a VP with a building contractor.

\
Fark user imageView Full Size


But yeah.  Totally racism.  She should check her white privilege.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.


And which party was responsible for those racist policies and deliberate neglect?  Since 1945, NYC has had three GOP mayors, and two of them switched parties after taking office.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

The residents farming shiat up had nothing to do with this.  Nothing at all.


Clearly you don't know enough humans that aren't like you.
Not everyone likes living with bugs.
I have bug boomed bad places till the bugs had no choice but die. And no one complained. And I've known enough people worse off to know not all poor people are nasty.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It's NYC. Half of that goes to bribes, mob, etc.


How much goes to the Jewish lizard people?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Quinzy: If you are really going to spend 100k per resident.  Tear the darn things down and rebuild.  There is no way a crappy apartment cost 300k to build for the three people living there.

Ok where do they live for the 3 years it will take to tear it down and rebuild it?


Some cities don't care. Here in San Antonio Texas they tore down a ton of places. And replaced them with duplexes. They used to be town homes. I've always was curious what the tents did /go????? 🤔🤔☠☠
┐( ∵ )┌

I hope it wasn't horrible
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Arkanaut

If it's $100,000 per resident it's more than $100,000 per unit. I don't know how $300,000 or so compares to the price of an apartment in the city.


Probably still favorable relative to the market-rate housing near some of those units.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Just pay habitat for humanity to build them new homes.

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

So you're assuming that all these poor people are minorities?  That's racist.

Especially since this is the woman who signed off on the insufficient inspections without alerting residents to the lead poisoning risk and safety violations.  Who then lied in testimony about it, resigned (from her $400k a year job), and got a cushy higher paying job as a VP with a building contractor.

\[Fark user image image 199x253]

But yeah.  Totally racism.  She should check her white privilege.


Selling out is racist.
Uncle Tom much?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

And which party was responsible for those racist policies and deliberate neglect?  Since 1945, NYC has had three GOP mayors, and two of them switched parties after taking office.


Racism is bipartisan
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Arkanaut: $100,000 per home is cheaper than most places in NYC.

Why don't they tax all the multimillion-dollar properties a few 100K???????????????
Okay because that would make sense?


I think they tried to get a "millionaire's tax" through a few years ago, but the state struck it down.
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They could...I dunno....move out if they don't like it?


Maybe pitch in and fix shiat that benefits them all?

//crazy talk I know
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dork Gently: Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

And which party was responsible for those racist policies and deliberate neglect?  Since 1945, NYC has had three GOP mayors, and two of them switched parties after taking office.

Racism is bipartisan


Fark assured me that the GOP "Southern Strategy" took all the racists, leaving no racists in the Democratic party.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"H is for the heroin they sell there. A is for the alley where kids play. R is for the rats that run pell mell there. L is for the landlords far away. E is for the endless clean up projects and M is for the moldy roofs above. Put it all together, it spells Harlem. The place that white folks think we love"

//couldn't find the song online. It's from an old musical sung by Sammy Davis Jr. (cannot remember the name for the life of me)
 
TheYeti
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pro tip: dollars spent per resident is a meaningless metric because residences are not single use.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: waxbeans: Dork Gently: Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

And which party was responsible for those racist policies and deliberate neglect?  Since 1945, NYC has had three GOP mayors, and two of them switched parties after taking office.

Racism is bipartisan

Fark assured me that the GOP "Southern Strategy" took all the racists, leaving no racists in the Democratic party.


No, there are still racists in the Democratic Party. The difference is that the Dems try to do better, whereas the Republicans embrace the racism and use it to determine their policy.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AngryDragon: Just pay habitat for humanity to build them new homes.

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.

So you're assuming that all these poor people are minorities?  That's racist.

Especially since this is the woman who signed off on the insufficient inspections without alerting residents to the lead poisoning risk and safety violations.  Who then lied in testimony about it, resigned (from her $400k a year job), and got a cushy higher paying job as a VP with a building contractor.

\[Fark user image image 199x253]

But yeah.  Totally racism.  She should check her white privilege.

Selling out is racist.
Uncle Tom much?


Protip: You don't have to be a racist to be an asshole.  When everyone is racist, nobody is.  It's just human behavior at that point.
 
gar1013
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who knew that decades of racist policies and deliberate neglect as a result of those racist policies would ever have consequences.


www2.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size


David Dinkins
Ed Koch
Mike Bloomberg

All former mayors of NYC. All Dems. (although Bloomberg was elected as an independent).

That covers 1978-1993, and 2002-2013.

That's 26 years. More than enough time to do something.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rhondajeremy: "H is for the heroin they sell there. A is for the alley where kids play. R is for the rats that run pell mell there. L is for the landlords far away. E is for the endless clean up projects and M is for the moldy roofs above. Put it all together, it spells Harlem. The place that white folks think we love"

//couldn't find the song online. It's from an old musical sung by Sammy Davis Jr. (cannot remember the name for the life of me)


Found it! 3:20

Don't Forget 127Th Street
Youtube QVj28a99Ru8
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: $100,000 per home is cheaper than most places in NYC.


That's not per home. That is per resident.

With multiple residents (in the case of families) in each apartment.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So you're assuming that all these poor people are minorities?  That's racist.

Especially since this is the woman who signed off on the insufficient inspections without alerting residents to the lead poisoning risk and safety violations.  Who then lied in testimony about it, resigned (from her $400k a year job), and got a cushy higher paying job as a VP with a building contractor.

\

But yeah.  Totally racism.  She should check her white privilege.


Yeah, we all know black people wouldn't go along with racist policies or, you know, just do a shiatty job.
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quinzy: If you are really going to spend 100k per resident.  Tear the darn things down and rebuild.  There is no way a crappy apartment cost 300k to build for the three people living there.


Have you ever tried to build anything in NYC?

It's arguably worse than building on an island that can only be reached by boat.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: No, there are still racists in the Democratic Party. The difference is that the Dems try to do better, whereas the Republicans embrace the racism and use it to determine their policy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Quinzy: If you are really going to spend 100k per resident.  Tear the darn things down and rebuild.  There is no way a crappy apartment cost 300k to build for the three people living there.


This is Democrat overhead, just as it cost 10 times more to build a subway in New York than anywhere else in the world, it cost more to build apartments.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Raze buildings, build new one its gonna be cheaper at this point
 
