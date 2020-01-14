 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Duchess of Rutland suggests revamp of McDonalds menu as England's smallest county debates granting planning permission for a drive-thru. Pheasant nuggets anyone?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Junk food?  Well yeah, but it's a step up from kidney pie and liver and onions.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as Peasant Nuggets and thought, "Damn, that Duchess is TRUE Royal"
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, you should serve hot dogs, lady.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You laugh, but fried pheasant breast (tenderized then done like fried chicken) is delicious.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing better than a well-boiled Big Mac.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Local David Taylor, 39, said: 'For years we've proudly boasted that we're the only county in England without a McDonald's.

So you're part of the problem? Hey, look, no McDonalds are here and McDonalds says, we can fix that.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Approves:
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Came in for the Rutles. Not disappointed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Came in for the Rutles. Not disappointed.


ditto old chap
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow thats a whole new level of delusional.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pheasant Peasant nuggets, anyone?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Deep fried Lipitor....  mmmmnnnnnn good stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't decide on the merits of her proposal until I know the wine pairing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm a little shocked that a duchess would be concerned about what food is served at a McDonalds. You'd think she'd have better eating options unless she's one of those rich people who does Trump diets.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Residents of Rutland, Leicestershire have always taken great pride in it being the only county in England without a McDonald's.

Quality reporting by the Mail. So Rutland is now a county in the county of Leicestershire.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
McDonald's says the 94-cover restaurant would create 65 jobs for the area.

So, no ordering at kiosks?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I could go for a black pud McMuffin.
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im siding with the royals for once. Just because she has different reasoning doesn't mean she didnt come to the same correct conclusion, that big international junk food places are trashy and long term negatives for the economics and health of small communities.

Brits are closer to Americans than they are to continental euros when it comes to medical issues from poor diets. They are the fatty fat fats of their region, except that they actually have universal healthcare that they all have to subsidize from the individual taxpayer on up, so its more of a directly recognizable threat to everyone's pockets to care for the ever growing number of sweet feets.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I say decline anything McDonalds wants until they have the McRib in the NorthEast US region again.
 
