(Reuters) WHO says new China virus could spread.
32
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Third base.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahh, the World Health Organization.

Well, Traditional Chinese Medicine sounds up to the challenge. Good luck with that, WHO.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wake me up when everyone in NK has their teeth pullled
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the weather, I'm concerned about contracting malaria in January.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love of two is one
Here but now they're gone
Came the last night of sadness
And it was clear she couldn't go on
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOOOOOO!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the guy who peed on your rug?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Based on the weather, I'm concerned about contracting malaria in January.


No kidding. We've been making sure to give anti flea and heartworm pills to the dogs this year. Used to be we could skip the winter because it's supposed to be below freezing.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you restrict rare penis meals.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I hope they won't get fooled again.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'People show me what's up
Somebody help me down
Somebody saw a silhouetto of a man
Baby, can you dig your man?
He's a righteous man
Baby, can you dig your man?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't explain, I think it's SARS, try to say to you, I'm turning blue, but I can't explain.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: DarnoKonrad: Based on the weather, I'm concerned about contracting malaria in January.

No kidding. We've been making sure to give anti flea and heartworm pills to the dogs this year. Used to be we could skip the winter because it's supposed to be below freezing.


Oddly enough, user name checks out.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The WHO Doctor.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oh, good...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: [Fark user image image 562x237]


Captain Trips. There's a book about him.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Is that the guy who peed on your rug?


Yeah we did some LSD and he thought he was a fire engine
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollywood asians agree.  This is vely serious.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we calling it the Fish Flue yet? Since it seems to have originated from a fish market?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
07700 900461
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: AxL sANe: [Fark user image image 562x237]

Captain Trips. There's a book about him.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught it, but then I just wanted another virus an hour later
 
noazark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coronavirus?
Better take my vaccine
previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry. We'll shoot it in the dick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: 40 degree day: DarnoKonrad: Based on the weather, I'm concerned about contracting malaria in January.

No kidding. We've been making sure to give anti flea and heartworm pills to the dogs this year. Used to be we could skip the winter because it's supposed to be below freezing.

Oddly enough, user name checks out.



At least until 40 degree night checks in.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Niagara Falls
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size


If any of you are board game people, AND you find the subject matter of TFA interesting, then this game is for you.   You should start with the non-legacy version first, though, before you start into a game that literally has you destroying game pieces and permanently defacing the board as your games progress.
 
