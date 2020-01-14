 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   The OC sets up flu quarantine tents after first flu death. This is not a rerun episode of "Fear the Walking Dead"   (foxla.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Influenza, OC Health Care Agency, LOMA LINDA, influenza B infection, health conditions, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Virus, Close contacts  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's how we roll in the OC!

DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no!  It's too late to stop it!
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw vaccines, they will give me a tent!  Housing crisis solved.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmmm whatcha saaaaay.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can now treat them for exposure and the flu while the suck in that sweet LA smog.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're replacing the Giant Comet 2020 bumper stickers with Global Flu Pandemic 2020 ones?
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too busy at work lazy to Google; is the current flu vaccine a "match" for this, or did they guess wrongly this time?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went
Tent
Sent

I Sent Him Into The Flu Tent!

/Hop On Pop by Dr. Fluess
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: So we're replacing the Giant Comet 2020 bumper stickers with Global Flu Pandemic 2020 ones?


Well, we already have one person dead!
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say let the anti vaxxers who decided that flu vaccines were dangerous or unnecessary  die in the streets and save the tents for smart people
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing to get excited about life will go on damn you all
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That's the tent? It looks like it was thrown together from tarps they stole from homeless people.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

elchupacabra: Too busy at work lazy to Google; is the current flu vaccine a "match" for this, or did they guess wrongly this time?


No match, and the poor sucker that just died had other medical issues.  This strain hasn't been seen since the early 1990s.  With the rise of the antibiotic resistant bugs in hospitals, I'd probably ask for the tent bed rather than risk picking up C.diff while fighting the flu.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i had a co-worker who thought he was smart...
i hate people who think they are smarter than others, myself excluded.
he said the flu is just a cold.
i had him look up the spanish flu of  1917 and i was off by one year (1918)
50 million dead from a cold sounds serious.
he learned two things that day.
the flu kills
i am a bit smarter than him.
(smartassness started in the third grade for me due to nuns)
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We did it in Memphis in 2009.

KiefKommando
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the 20's again, bring on the plague!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Flu tents scare me. I'm heading to a small town in the boonies to wait this out. I think I'll go to Arnette Texas. Should be safe there.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i had a co-worker who thought he was smart...
i hate people who think they are smarter than others, myself excluded.
he said the flu is just a cold.
i had him look up the spanish flu of  1917 and i was off by one year (1918)
50 million dead from a cold sounds serious.
he learned two things that day.
the flu kills
i am a bit smarter than him.
(smartassness started in the third grade for me due to nuns)


I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. I have a fireplace, and I have the flu closed, so it won't be able to get in.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"And the agoraphobics shall inherit the Earth"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Loma Linda is not in Orange County.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i had a co-worker who thought he was smart...
i hate people who think they are smarter than others, myself excluded.
he said the flu is just a cold.
i had him look up the spanish flu of  1917 and i was off by one year (1918)
50 million dead from a cold sounds serious.
he learned two things that day.
the flu kills
i am a bit smarter than him.
(smartassness started in the third grade for me due to nuns)


Also, what a lot of people have when they think they have 'the flu', isn't.  They get something that feels like a cold with GI symptoms and it's really food poisoning or norovirus.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since it's a Fox link, did they blame the forthcoming Spanish Flu II: Pandemic Boogaloo on Hilary's emails?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Flu tents scare me. I'm heading to a small town in the boonies to wait this out. I think I'll go to Arnette Texas. Should be safe there.


M O O N

That spells flu!
 
Report