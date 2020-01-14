 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   I don't know about a chicken bacon ranch sandwich, but a half gallon of Colt 45 works every time   (tcpalm.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Billy Dee Williams, four-pack of Colt, 32-year-old Vero Beach man, VERO BEACH, four-pack of 16-ounce containers of Colt, Star Wars, chicken bacon ranch sandwich, brand ambassador  
•       •       •

927 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 9:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A newly-refined art form: Reloading the page and scrolling down before the ad block pop-up hits just to be able to read the article out of spite...
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have two zigzags than a chicken bacon ranch sandwich, personally.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way of making a gas station sandwich palatable.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is accused of pilfering a four-pack of 16-ounce containers of Colt 45, a malt liquor beverage. That equals 64 ounces...

That's as many as eight eights.  And that's terrible.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: He is accused of pilfering a four-pack of 16-ounce containers of Colt 45, a malt liquor beverage. That equals 64 ounces...

That's as many as eight eights.  And that's terrible.


I used to actually drink that lizard spit. And that's even worse.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article runs off the road and gets stuck in a ditch about 2/3 of the way through.

With a higher alcohol content than other beers, Colt 45 has a slogan, "It works every time." Critics of the ad slogan suggested the beverage might be used to get women intoxicated rapidly, according to the USA TODAY article.

Then it remembers it's actually an article about a theft.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Made this myself😀
Fark me driving over 100 miles or stand in long lines for an over "Hyped" sandwich as in a Popped-eye or Flicka my Chick chicken sandwich.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
he should just drink what I drink and he'd have money for samich.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Fark user image 425x425]he should just drink what I drink and he'd have money for samich.


That comes with a paper bag permanently grafted on.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got drunk on Colt 45 once

Once is enough
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to the article a chicken bacon ranch sandwich, "likely combines chicken, bacon and ranch salad dressing."

I'm pretty sure it does actually combine those ingredients.

/could be wrong
//I'm not
/// tree
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

"When the world is your toilet!"
 
one2toke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1. CBR Sammich from BP made me deathly ill way back in 99'.
2. I worked for the very same store 2yrs straight in Cbus, OH prior.
3. Was after a gig, so be easy.
4. I just smoked Indo while drunk.
5. My point is; listen to Jim Morrison.
 
almejita
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Steel Reserve laughs at puny Colt45
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report