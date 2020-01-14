 Skip to content
(BBC)   Scottish kiltmaker producing vegan-friendly kilts. Presumably one which only covers the two veg   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Tartan, vegan-friendly kilts, ethical minefield vegans face, Mr Wood, Kilt, Scottish dress, general manager, Veganism  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?


AFAIR they don't, and if they're not shorn regularly their coats can get very matted.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?


While IANAV I'm sure that wild sheep have some mechanism of regulating their hair growth. However, after thousands of years of selective breeding for wool, a domesticated sheep that doesn't get shorn ends up looking like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


which seems uncomfortable and probably dangerous for the sheep.

I didn't think vegans (generally) would be concerned with wool, however like everything, it comes down to conditions, and not knowing how the wool animals are treated, and if they are allowed to live the full length of their natural lives or are slaughtered after they age out of productive lifespan.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, so it covers the 2 veg but what about the meat??
 
phenn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Ok, so it covers the 2 veg but what about the meat??


Vegans = no meat.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't realize giving myself a haircut was cruel. I guess I'm incensed at myself.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?

While IANAV I'm sure that wild sheep have some mechanism of regulating their hair growth. However, after thousands of years of selective breeding for wool, a domesticated sheep that doesn't get shorn ends up looking like this:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

which seems uncomfortable and probably dangerous for the sheep.

I didn't think vegans (generally) would be concerned with wool, however like everything, it comes down to conditions, and not knowing how the wool animals are treated, and if they are allowed to live the full length of their natural lives or are slaughtered after they age out of productive lifespan.


How does that poor thing not Keel over dead in the summer? Even a Scottish "summer".
 
gideon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phenn: The Ice Queen: Ok, so it covers the 2 veg but what about the meat??

Vegans = no meat.


-insert vegan oral sex joke-
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: nmrsnr: BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?

While IANAV I'm sure that wild sheep have some mechanism of regulating their hair growth. However, after thousands of years of selective breeding for wool, a domesticated sheep that doesn't get shorn ends up looking like this:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

which seems uncomfortable and probably dangerous for the sheep.

I didn't think vegans (generally) would be concerned with wool, however like everything, it comes down to conditions, and not knowing how the wool animals are treated, and if they are allowed to live the full length of their natural lives or are slaughtered after they age out of productive lifespan.

How does that poor thing not Keel over dead in the summer? Even a Scottish "summer".


Scottish shepherds lean over the back of them to keep the sun off.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I kilt me.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?


Shedding sheep sleep in the shed.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gideon: phenn: The Ice Queen: Ok, so it covers the 2 veg but what about the meat??

Vegans = no meat.

-insert vegan oral sex joke-


I take it that it's a big dill then.....
 
BodaciousTease
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: BizarreMan: I did not realize that sheering sheep was cruel and inhumane.  From what I've observed, they get shorn, they grow right back, and it's easier than shedding.  Do sheep shed?

Shedding sheep sleep in the shed.


Veganism also is concerned with speciesism, that perceived human superiority doesn't mean humans get to benefit from the labor/bodies of animals.  We shouldn't be exploiting animals for our benefit, hence why wool, honey, dairy, and eggs are not vegan.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they've actually registered a special tartan for Vegans. Now we'll be able to recognize them from a distance, and take the appropriate steps.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ my dead relatives are rolling in their graves....
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Humans are animals, so a true vegan shouldn't use anything that a human made
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BodaciousTease: Veganism also is concerned with speciesism, that perceived human superiority doesn't mean humans get to benefit from the labor/bodies of animals. We shouldn't be exploiting animals for our benefit, hence why wool, honey, dairy, and eggs are not vegan.


Why do some other animals get to benefit from the labor and bodies of other animals? Are we exceptional, or are carnivorous animals doing something wrong?
 
