(KMOV St. Louis)   Kids: how is babby formed? Parents: this is an outrage   (kmov.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A call for sexual education questions from a local school has some parents fuming, claiming the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders.

Some parents are morons.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the same thing done when I was on 6th grade(done badly mind you, but still) wayyyy back in the early 80's is now too advanced and mature for 7th and 8th graders?

Also "
Taylor countered, saying parents likely didn't know how in-depth these classroom conversations would be.
"These were very intimate topics that we're talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child," she said. "I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations."

I call bullshiat, you were never gonna have that y'all
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking with a teacher in a classroom setting of open inquiry was waaay easier for me than talking to my parents.

Ignorance won't stop kids from having sex. It'll just ensure they do it worse than if they if they had knowledge.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same parents who whine about it also whine when they are grandparents to a kid whos in 10th grade


Which i feel should be grounds to have your child removed from your "care"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A girl in my class got pregnant in 8th grade.  In 1979.

7th and 8th grade is NOT too early.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're asking about it, it's too late to "shield" them from it.  Better to get them proper info about it up front.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where Do Babies Come From - Whitest Kids U Know
Youtube sAVAR63ZtQE
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A call for sexual education questions from a local school has some parents fuming, claiming the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders.

Too advanced? We did this stuff in like 5th grade.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids give blowjobs at 11-12 years old these days sooooooo
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were very intimate topics that we're talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child," she said. "I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations.

Yeah they shure rushed to get in there before parents had the opportunity what with having these discussions in grades 7 and 8...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in a flyover state. Of course they are outraged. More about how they didn't get this information when they were in school.
 
jugglesfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda curious about the contents of the second question.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7th and 8th ? hahahaha. Ya things were getting really interesting around that time. We had sex ed in elementary school i think starting in grade 4. This was in the 80s

parents your kids have already watched porn and seen stuff we had to steal magazines to see.
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids are asking questions, that means they should get a truthful answer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm outraged they're waiting so long. By eighth grade some have already been pregnant.  Just because you're ignorant about what your children are doing doesn't mean ignorance is right for them too.

/And wouldn't backwards people like that be more worried that their kids are taking their Ordinary Wizarding Levels?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A call for sexual education questions from a local school has some parents fuming, claiming the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders.

If the students are asking these questions it stands to reason it's not too advanced. As a society we should stop listening and worrying about the opinions of stupid people.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.


Do you really think porn and a terrible home life are the only reasons that a 7th grader would know about cheating?  I'll remind you that we have had two presidents in the last four who famously cheated on their wives.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders

No, it's not.

FTFA: "These were very intimate topics that we're talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child," she said. "I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations."

If you haven't had any of these conversations with them by the time they are 12 or 13 you are delinquent in your responsibilities as a parent or guardian.  Be glad someone is picking up the slack and, hopefully, preventing any potential disasters.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How has this become the new normal for this to be OK to be taught to our kids in school?" said Roxanne Taylor, a relative of a student at Lafayette Prep. "They don't need to know this that soon. The world is already over-sexualized.

That's why they need the education, dumb shiat.

"Why are they teaching math? There are numbers everywhere already!"
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puritans. I had a talk with my 6 year old daughter about this last night. It's freaking basic knowledge.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Biologically speaking, no.  But when it comes to child support, yes.

In fact, with the right strategy, you can probably net the entire JV basketball team.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A call for sexual education questions from a local school has some parents fuming, claiming the subject matter is too advanced for seventh and eighth graders.

When I was in seventh grade, our sex ed class had us draw diagrams of the male and female reproductive systems. The class also went over STDs and condoms. Sure, it was a Catholic school and the STD and condom sections were basically "you gonna get it" and "they don't work!", respectively, but the physiology instruction was still there. By eighth grade, they had moved onto a slide show of photos of genitals afflicted with different STDs. I still haven't quite recovered from that one. So... yeah. Kids asking straightforward questions about reproductive biology is nothing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

farker99: This is in a flyover state. Of course they are outraged. More about how they didn't get this information when they were in school.


Which is why they got pregnant at 14, didnt finish school and had a shiatty redneck trashy life.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My dad hinted where the Playboys were hidden and left it at that. My mom tried to have the talk by no teenage boy wants to have that discussion with their mom. So I pretty much laugh in the face of anyone making the it should be left to the parents argument.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.

Do you really think porn and a terrible home life are the only reasons that a 7th grader would know about cheating?  I'll remind you that we have had two presidents in the last four who famously cheated on their wives.


When did I say terrible?  That was your assumption.

I only said I am not judging.  I could have said they walked in on a parental gang bang with dads 4 best friends
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image 393x80]

Biologically speaking, no.  But when it comes to child support, yes.

In fact, with the right strategy, you can probably net the entire JV basketball team.


There is the slim possibility of having a chimeric baby: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C​himera_​(genetics)
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"These were very intimate topics that we're talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child," she said. "I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations."

If you were having these conversations with your children, they wouldn't be asking these questions in the first place. Therefore, you haven't lost anything.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
12 year old boy, on Tuesday: gonna ride my bike, Nintendo*, watch HBO...

12 year old boy, on Wednesday (and for the next 13-25 years: gotta fark, gotta fark, gotta fark, can I fark a pillow? Can I fark a sock?

In other words, a switch is flipped and boys become sex monsters. Putting guardrails around that to the extent possible (via frank sex ed for all kids age 11+) is a necessity for an orderly-ish society.

*Nintendo was the drug of choice in my day...insert current dominant gaming system here, if too distracting
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another generation of parents imagines kids don't think about sex like they did.

Tell you what, don't tell them anything. Let it be a surprise.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The topic of teen pregnancy came up with my 9 year old the other day.

Her: OMG! 14? OMG! If I ever have sex, I'm leaving my bra and underwear on!
Mom: Uh, that's not how it--
Me: GOOD IDEA. DO THAT.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: farker99: This is in a flyover state. Of course they are outraged. More about how they didn't get this information when they were in school.

Which is why they got pregnant at 14, didnt finish school and had a shiatty redneck trashy life.


Thanks, Obama.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "How has this become the new normal for this to be OK to be taught to our kids in

"Why are they teaching math? There are numbers everywhere already!"


You see them too? Thank goodness, I thought it was just me. Everywhere I look, numbers...
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They need to do way instain parents> who outrage at sex ed for thier babbys, becuse these babby cant learn from PornHub? It was on the news this mroing a parent in mo who had overprotected her three kids, they are taking the three babby back to home school to shelter them. my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.


That's the kind of question you can get from a smart kid who is trying to understand the constraints for the rules. They might not be thinking of anyone specific at all, but just formulating hypothetical situations to see how the rules as they understand them work. I'm sure I've asked that kind of question before. Teachers would say things like "when a man and woman are in love..." and I'd ask whether it still works if they're not in love. It's just trying to cut through some of the fluff that they think makes the lesson palatable.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Topics are sent to parents the day before the class conversations.

Marino said all parents are given a layout of the curriculum, including topics, at enrollment and parents have the option to not let their child be in the classroom while topics are discussed."

So the parents didn't pay attention and are now outraged.  Seems like they just suck at parenting.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kids give blowjobs at 11-12 years old these days sooooooo


Stupid, sexy kids...
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Quoth some angry.mom:

"... don't need to know this that soon. The world is already over-sexualized."

Which is exactly why they need to know, and why a kid is asking about sex with 2 guys, which was not on my radar at age 12.

/Be that mom is "pro life"
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Considering that I lost my virginity in 8th grade I can assure you it isn't too early.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"These were very intimate topics that we're talking about and should be discussed between a parent and child, or an aunt or uncle, whomever is taking care of the child," [Roxanne Taylor] said. "I feel like they stripped that away from the parent to be able to have these intimate conversations."

Kids are curious creatures. They like knowing things. They like asking questions so they can learn more things. The fact that they didn't come to you with questions about these intimate topics suggests they know you're going to lie to them and want the truth. Maybe you should look in a damn mirror for a change and realize YOU are the reason you're not having these intimate conversations with your kids.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I May Be Crazy But...: Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.

Do you really think porn and a terrible home life are the only reasons that a 7th grader would know about cheating?  I'll remind you that we have had two presidents in the last four who famously cheated on their wives.

When did I say terrible?  That was your assumption.

I only said I am not judging.  I could have said they walked in on a parental gang bang with dads 4 best friends


Right.  Because everyone makes a point of not judging situations that they aren't being judgmental about.

"Hey, he works hard all day to make enough to feed and cloth his family and comes home to be a loving, supportive father.  I'm not judging."

"I'm not going to judge her for rescuing a dog that was hit by a car."

"Sure, they did a canned foods drive for the local food bank, but I don't think we should judge them for it."

Yeah, we all hear this sort of thing all the time.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hobnail: The topic of teen pregnancy came up with my 9 year old the other day.

Her: OMG! 14? OMG! If I ever have sex, I'm leaving my bra and underwear on!
Mom: Uh, that's not how it--
Me: GOOD IDEA. DO THAT.


Probably best to still teach her about condoms at some point.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

YouDon'tSay: Considering that I lost my virginity in 8th grade I can assure you it isn't too early.


Did you look under the couch cushions?
 
DVD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Talking with a teacher in a classroom setting of open inquiry was waaay easier for me than talking to my parents.

Ignorance won't stop kids from having sex. It'll just ensure they do it worse than if they if they had knowledge.



And, as demonstrated in a few red states, you are absolutely correct.  Things go far worse when your only knowledge of how to deal with teenage urges comes from other idiot teens.
 
UnrepentantApostate [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, age-appropriate sex ed should start as soon as the kid starts talking and thinking.  Young kids should learn about consent ("we don't hug without an okay", "you don't have to give Auntie a kiss if you don't want to") and the correct words for all the parts of their bodies.  This base level of knowledge helps prevent them from being preyed on.  As they get older, start adding in more mature content like gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, and sexual behavior/safe sex so they are empowered to make smart, good decisions.  Because you know they're going to experiment, at some point.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's right, let them figure it out on own. It's the best way.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: hobnail: The topic of teen pregnancy came up with my 9 year old the other day.

Her: OMG! 14? OMG! If I ever have sex, I'm leaving my bra and underwear on!
Mom: Uh, that's not how it--
Me: GOOD IDEA. DO THAT.

Probably best to still teach her about condoms at some point.


And birth control. Don't worry. We're all over it.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.


How is babby formed?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: [Fark user image image 677x253]

There are several different reasons a kid would ask this, Porn Hub is one and I am not judging the kids home life.


This isn't a bad question and can be answered in a very scientific way.

Now if the student asked "does spit make a good lube for anal?" the only correct response from the teacher is "go ask your mom."
 
