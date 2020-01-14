 Skip to content
(CBC)   Meanwhile in Canada, while on his way to the hockey rink a man was given a $240 ticket for driving with an unsecured load on top of his vehicle. The unsecured material in question was snow   (cbc.ca) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Many2 years ago, I went for my last drive with snow on the car roof. Drove from the west suburbs into Chicago and turned onto Wacker Drive (Lower.) The car was nice and warm.

Down there it's all steel and concrete columns holding up the road above, with many little twists and turns. Heading into a 90-degree left, I tapped the brake and 4 inches of snow slid gracefully down the windshield, blocking the view forward. Good thing it was late evening.

I braked hard and hit the wipers, which cleared the view and let me proceed.

Since then, I clear ALL the snow off. Hood, roof, trunk, bumpers, lights, license plates - the works.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People that don't clean the snow off their cars are lazy stupid self-absorbed asshats.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything around that would alert people. You drive down the street you see [signs reading] 'Don't text and drive,' 'Watch for motorcyclists,' stuff like that. I've never seen something about cleaning off your vehicle in the winter so it's never even crossed my mind."

Seriously.  You need a sign to remind you to clean off your car?  Do you even Canada?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.

https://abc7chicago.com/traffic/watch​-​sheets-of-snow-shatter-windshield-on-v​a-road/3362481/
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bonehead didn't clear his roof and decided to play dodge and weave doing about 100 in an 80 zone. All of a sudden a huge chunk of ice had melted enough that the wind got under it and went flying just smacked my roof. If I had been going any slower I would probably would have been replacing my windshield. We got a picture of the guy, his license plate and his car and reported him to the popo. I hope he enjoys that ticket.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's unlawful in New Hampshire now to not clean off your car, called "Jessica's Law"

https://www.wmur.com/article/jessicas​-​law-requires-new-hampshire-drivers-to-​clear-snow-off-cars/15336536

It certainly seems worth it to me given how dangerous icey snow on a roof in particular can be.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Pennsylvania you can be fined for not clearing the snow off of your vehicle.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So about the cost to a foreign tourist who inadvertently drives around using the 407 ETR in Ontario for a weekend and gets the bill in the mail when that person returns back home.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always clear the whole car. Otherwise: snow on the hood blows up onto the windshield, snow on the roof blows back onto cars behind you or slides down onto the windshield when you stop, icy windows impede your view, ice-caked wipers cause more problems than they solve.

It takes 3 minutes while the car warms up. Just... be a safe, smart, non-asshole.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He lives in a snowy area and wasn't aware that you need to clear the snow off your roof before driving? I thought it was well known that not doing so could get you a ticket. That snow can fall off and create a dangerous situation.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Clean off your farking car you lazy, selfish maroon.
 
GORDON
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if truck drivers will start keeping snowblowers on top of their trailers.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's my experience with these assholes from like 5 years ago...
scontent.fzty2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rikkards_alt: Bonehead didn't clear his roof and decided to play dodge and weave doing about 100 in an 80 zone. All of a sudden a huge chunk of ice had melted enough that the wind got under it and went flying just smacked my roof. If I had been going any slower I would probably would have been replacing my windshield. We got a picture of the guy, his license plate and his car and reported him to the popo. I hope he enjoys that ticket.


Yeah, he's not getting a ticket...
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: In Pennsylvania you can be fined for not clearing the snow off of your vehicle.


Same with Michigan.

A block of icy snow launched from your roof at highway speeds can be lethal.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Many2 years ago, I went for my last drive with snow on the car roof. Drove from the west suburbs into Chicago and turned onto Wacker Drive (Lower.) The car was nice and warm.

Down there it's all steel and concrete columns holding up the road above, with many little twists and turns. Heading into a 90-degree left, I tapped the brake and 4 inches of snow slid gracefully down the windshield, blocking the view forward. Good thing it was late evening.

I braked hard and hit the wipers, which cleared the view and let me proceed.

Since then, I clear ALL the snow off. Hood, roof, trunk, bumpers, lights, license plates - the works.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Speaks for itself...
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He had 10cm (~4 inches) of snow on his roof, that's not a small amount.  Dude, clear the avalanche waiting to happen off your car before hitting the road.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GORDON: I wonder if truck drivers will start keeping snowblowers on top of their trailers.


Sort of ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wireguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Radio and TV people in Winnipeg basically nag us every friggin time it snows to clear our whole car.Deal with, ok?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm "unsecured load" is what I call my double espresso induced morning dump of the day. Usually hits while I'm at the dining table browsing Fark then it's "Clear the hall! Papa's got an unsecured load!" as I make a run for the crapper

And yeah, clear your vehicles of snow you lazy apes
 
