(CTV News)   When the story includes the phrase, "dental hygiene student-turned-Instagram model" and the law, you know it's got to be...well, not good, but amusing at least   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweetie, there's a fine line between "full lips" and "looks like you got punched in the mouth by chuck norris"
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Sweetie, there's a fine line between "full lips" and "looks like you got punched in the mouth by chuck norris"


Why are you discouraging this strong, independent woman from violating society's unjust norms?

But I know why that is, this woman is one of the first black belts in the history of memes, she literally threw the memes off of a balcony and got more "Likes" on social media than you will ever get in your entire life.

I guess the thing is that Fark claims women should be strong and they should stand up to society, but when they stand up to our laws on reckless destruction and violence, Fark says that it is "wrong" and that "you are out of control, Mike".

The bigotry is off the charts on this website and you're literally a bigot if you don't get this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks Mike. I now see the error of my ways.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Thanks Mike. I now see the error of my ways.


You're welcome, my friend.  Your complementary toothpaste is already in the mail.  I stole it from a hotel a couple of months ago.  It should still be good.
 
Report