(ITV)   If Big Ben chimes on 'Brexit Day' is could cost $500,000   (itv.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's a small price to pay to commemorate the death of the uk's economic future
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no point in even Brexiting if they don't get their photo op with the clock ringing behind them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be cheaper to just pay a bugler to play taps from the tower.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But dozens of Brexit supporting MPs - including Eurosceptic Mark Francois - want the iconic bell to chime when the clock strikes 11pm on 31 January, to mark Britain's departure from the European Union.

lol
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"bung a bob for a Big Ben bong"is my favorite Remy LaCroix film.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
European Vacation - Roundabout
Youtube iAgX6qlJEMc
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"bung a bob for a Big Ben bong"

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the doomsayers got to the thread early.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang a gong, get it on

/well, my day is ruined
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby can put the cookies someplace dark.
Oh, that kind of bong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bung a bob for a Big Ben bong

JFC, just because you guys invented the language doesn't mean you get to abuse it that way.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Bang a gong, get it on

/well, my day is ruined


I'd rather gang a bong. Makes for a much better day
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500,000 quid to twist the knife into the hearts of London Remainers.

Brexit. Not even once.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I see the doomsayers got to the thread early.


Accurately saying that a futile gesture is futile isn't doomsaying.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: There's no point in even Brexiting if they don't get their photo op with the clock ringing behind them.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Big Ben strikes 7 times we'll know SPECTRE's demands will be met.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Works great with a iPod, can be rented.

Then again, who want's to blow $20 on the dongle to hook the speakers up?

This is stupid.  Just go quietly into the night.  I don't think this was something to be celebrating.  It is nice to see stupidity isn't just limited to the US for a change, though.
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This far into comments without mention of a headline typo? Can is be?
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$500k to fix a case of "Clap"........

Off to the corner now,😰🙃!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrowningLessons: This far into comments without mention of a headline typo? Can is be?


That depends on what the definition of "is" is.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's filthy rich - if he wants it so bad, he can pay the half a farking million quid himself and crow about how he and his billionaire hedge fund managers have managed to persuade the weak minded to vote to screw the whole country over.  I'd prefer to watch him jumping off the tower without a parachute, the fat farking farkster.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, but you can charge every ferriner fitty quid if they hear it them chimes.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know why the Brits would care what an injured quarterback thinks about their political situation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: bung a bob for a Big Ben bong

JFC, just because you guys invented the language doesn't mean you get to abuse it that way.


Allow me to translate.
"Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong" means
"Have anal intercourse with a police man to get a marijuana water pipe that is shaped like an iconic clock tower."

At least that's how the officer explained it to me when I was there. But he must have forgotten to give me my bong, because I never recieved it. And my butt is still mighty sore.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm surprised nobody has bonged this pic yet:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Due to the huge cost likely to be incurred, Boris Johnson said the government was working on a plan to let Britons "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong".

Seriously, are you guys just having a circle jerk and then making words out of the resulting spray of Jergen's Hand Lotion? I mean, this phrase can't be on purpose.

Can it?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

McGrits: Bang a gong, get it on

/well, my day is ruined


By T-Brex?
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is could cost?

Is good?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

