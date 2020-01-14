 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Washington, DC is not just the capitol of the United States, it's the bedbug capitol too   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Bedbug, top bed bug city, Hemiptera, Cimex lectularius, Getty Bed bug Cimex lectularius, Cimex, pest control company Orkin, bed bugs-focused information page  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 9:49 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, yeah, they all seem to be concentrated between 1100 and 1600 Pennsylvania Ave
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it down and rebuild it somewhere else.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember hearing about this a while ago. Doesn't surprise me.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everywhere there's a Trump Hotel. Weird.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost like they were trafficked in from an outside hotel infestation.  Anyone know about any high profile hotel names that had bedbugs?
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Burn it down and rebuild it somewhere else.


Repeat from 1814?
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and crabs...and pubic lice...and liars
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yuge bedbug problem...yuge.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bedbugs apparently attracted by chocolate.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/or cocaine
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone should gas all those disgusting, bloodsucking parasites.

They should probably do something about the bedbugs too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Capital.
Capitol is the building.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*capital
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: It's almost like they were trafficked in from an outside hotel infestation.  Anyone know about any high profile hotel names that had bedbugs?


All of them.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, Trump does have a hotel there, so...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Capital.
Capitol is the building.


:::sigh:::  This.  One goes to a capital city to see their government in action at the Capitol building.  Not a grammar nazi, but can we at least do better in our headlines?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 850x667]


Anything smaller? Looks like you took out the Smithsonian.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/i-had-bedbug​s​-but-theyre-all-cleared-up-now-1819584​740

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It must be all those strange bedfellows.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder Farkers:

Capitol = BUILDING
Capital = PLACE

As you were...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had bedbugs for a few years.  Hired exterminators, threw out thousands of dollars worth of furniture.  Tried all sorts of sprays, diatomaceous earth, steam treatments...

THIS is the only shiat I've ever found that gets rid of them.

d2lnr5mha7bycj.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Spray that shiat everywhere.  Then a week later, do it again.  Two weeks later do it again and a month later do it again.

Haven't seen any of the little farkers in over three years after trying this stuff.

It wont get rid of politicians unless you can get them to breathe a lot of it or ingest it orally though.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Friendly reminder Farkers:

Capitol = BUILDING
Capital = PLACE

As you were...


In the District of Colombia. Yeah, we know.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A bedbug capitol implies the existence of a bedbug legislature.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: Everywhere there's a Trump Hotel. Weird.


Bioweapons.

EPA Chief Asked Aide to Get a Used Trump Hotel Mattress
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report