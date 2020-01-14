 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Rough camera sex, who knew it was a thing among Komodo dragons (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Komodo dragon, Sex, Lizard, Producers of programme Spy, Executive producer John Downer, new BBC nature programme, Wild II, wrong place  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently some girls like rough Gamera sex.  Dude really gets around:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's ready for a modeling career. He just intuitively makes love to the camera.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the lizard wouldn't try to fark it if wasn't hidden inside a fake pig
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Attenborough needs to narrate the video.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a tiger hate-fark another tiger last night.
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those stories where you can't use BBC and assume everyone is going to know which one.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I watched a tiger hate-fark another tiger last night.


Name checks out.

Also you seem to have gone down a dark rabbithole, both figuratively and literally, with your porn habits.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I watched a tiger hate-fark another tiger last night.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I watched a tiger hate-fark another tiger last night.


Thatsmyfetish.gif
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I watched a tiger hate-fark another tiger last night.


But enough about the national championship game ....
 
