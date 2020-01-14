 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If your penis is stuck in a pipe, go see a doctor sooner, rather than later   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
553 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 8:20 AM



some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But first...consult Fark.com
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Need help, soonish...
 
Hendawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The old banana in the tailpipe
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
don't take the euphemism 'laying pipe' too literally
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The organ then began rotting."
 
darkeyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess I will take that off my list of things to try this weekend.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/g7efwJwY4KE

I've been waiting for this day all my life
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So we lost another Farker .... or at least another Farkers penis.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But what if it's stuck in the Piper?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about if it's stuck in a Piper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natsumi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: Need help, soonish...


ah the memories....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He must be a pipe fitter in his spare time.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess he was there to lay some pipe.
 
skinink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Five days? It seems untrue. How was the guy taking a piss?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: But first...consult Fark.com


That's a terrible porn idea.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Being Thailand, at least there are employment opportunities still available for him...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Being Thailand, at least there are employment opportunities still available for him...


Want to become a Thai ladyboy? Try this one weird trick...
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pueblonative: [Fark user image 163x310]

But what if it's stuck in the Piper?


I spent too much time lookin at her pipe.
 
trerro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The unidentified man eventually dragged himself to hospital in Bangkok"

That's both the location and what was required to free him.
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that ad placement seems unfortunate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are only 3 things I will stick my penis in.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone help. I'm so very scared.
 
