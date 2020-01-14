 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Library takes 25 years to notice that they were missing $8 million worth of rare books, plates and maps. Late fees said to be staggering   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Weird, Book, Andrew Carnegie, Arraignment, Plea, rare items, Carnegie library, property charges, Pleas  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 10:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Commissioner, light up the Bookman signal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bookstore owner should have tipped the cops long ago.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Schulman, the owner of Caliban Book shop, originally received 20 charges but pleaded guilty to a forgery charge in addition to theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

That there should have been a clue:

"You taught me language, and my profit on 't
Is I know how to curse. The red plague rid you
For learning me your language! (I.ii.)"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a book about a guy who stole a bunch of maps from libraries - just cut them right out of the books and sold them off.  The Map Thief or something like that.  He relied on the fact that even places with priceless stuff don't do a great job of inventory control.  They're libraries, and part of that is that they expect the public to have full access, and they sacrifice security for it.

Also, he sounded like a complete asshole.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd start looking at ex employees if I were them.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I'd start looking at ex employees if I were them.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At school, my wife checked out a rare first edition that the university had been unaware it owned. (It promptly went under lock and key when she pointed it out when she returned it.) Libraries are understaffed and new staff are probably prone to assume that "obvious" decisions had been made before they even got there.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I read a book about a guy who stole a bunch of maps from libraries - just cut them right out of the books and sold them off.  The Map Thief or something like that.  He relied on the fact that even places with priceless stuff don't do a great job of inventory control.  They're libraries, and part of that is that they expect the public to have full access, and they sacrifice security for it.

Also, he sounded like a complete asshole.


https://www.amazon.com/Map-Thief-Grip​p​ing-Esteemed-Priceless/dp/1592409407

The headline is somewhat misleading (welcometofark.jpg)
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Commissioner, light up the Bookman signal.

[Fark user image 300x168]


I still giggle like a little kid whenever I catch that episode.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My private outrage, which is admittedly biased and disproportionate in some people's eyes, is as if they had slowly tortured and murdered an entire classroom of kindergarteners. Books are defenseless, fragile, and entirely dependent on us for preservation and care. Their job was to do just that, and they betrayed it in the worst possible way - they didn't just steal and sell them, they cut them apart, damaged them, and sold the parts, like farking organleggers.

We are, most likely, the last generation to teach reverence for such things. With the death of the book, the mutability of content, and our culture's lackadaisical approach to truth, what would be the point after us?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is another thing that came up when i was looking for that

https://www.amazon.com/Feather-Thief-​O​bsession-Natural-History/dp/1101981636​/ref=pd_sbs_14_4/138-8946743-6656417?_​encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=1101981636&pd_rd​_r=2ffdac50-2849-4da5-b41a-46dd2cb7347​9&pd_rd_w=Q2vo5&pd_rd_wg=sbMHO&pf_rd_p​=bdd201df-734f-454e-883c-73b0d8ccd4c3&​pf_rd_r=049WHZXPXDDKHMZA1ZRH&psc=1&ref​RID=049WHZXPXDDKHMZA1ZRH
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First call was Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh, just as good.

Either way.  Pennsylvanians are gonna Pennsylvania...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey baby, I got some hot books for ya.

And a Primanti's.

Which I had to Google because everyone knows the food in Philly is better, our QB throws up in his helmet, as opposed to assaulting women, and our hockey collective isn't a bunch of wankers.

I can't feel any animosity towards the Pirates, though.  They perennially suck.  How can you hate a team that sucks day in, and day out...
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought it would be the UVa library system which is missing some major stuff
 
tommyl66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THEY BELONG IN A MUSEUM (not a library)!!!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fano: Thought it would be the UVa library system which is missing some major stuff


They are more careful since it already happened to them

https://news.library.virginia.edu/201​6​/03/18/crime-and-punishment-tracking-d​own-a-special-collections-thief-in-the​-1990s/
 
allthesametome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also https://www.amazon.com/Island-Lost-Ma​p​s-Story-Cartographic-ebook/dp/B004478A​TI/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+island+of+l​ost+maps&qid=1579018579&s=books&sr=1-1​
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hopefully the employee(s) who stole them 25 years ago is/are still alive to tell them who they sold them to.

Sounds like a job for Sherlock.
https://cbselementary.fandom.com/wiki​/​Terra_Pericolosa
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Also https://www.amazon.com/Island-Lost-Map​s-Story-Cartographic-ebook/dp/B004478A​TI/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+island+of+l​ost+maps&qid=1579018579&s=books&sr=1-1​


That's an excellent book

As a librarian we generally do take more care with the special collections stuff, it's one reason they have their own room, or in Yale's case the Beinecke.
Staff theft is a whole other level of problem

https://beinecke.library.yale.edu/
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hopefully the employee(s) who stole them 25 years ago is/are still alive to tell them who they sold them to.


I know, RTFA and all...but it was one employee doing it steadily over the course of 25 years...and both he and the buyer got caught.
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Gregory Priore, a former archivist at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, was originally charged with 10 counts but pleaded down to theft of unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both counts are felonies in Pennsylvania."

So doing the opposite of his job description he'd be an anarchivist.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report