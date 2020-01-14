 Skip to content
(The Vintage News)   Remember when you could literally buy cocaine accessories in magazines?
    Vintage, Drug paraphernalia, Cannabis smoking, manner of drug paraphernalia, Cannabis, Bong, drug paraphernalia ads, Joint, cosmetic cases  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha ha.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember you could buy Manitol powder by the brick too, same magazines
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I liked this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
[Fark user image image 232x1500]


Heh.. came to post this...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Cocaine and cocaine accessories"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which magazines?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "Cocaine and cocaine accessories"

[Fark user image image 310x432]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you could get stoned on the perfume cards and then pilot a 747 from Brisbane to Tampa in under 3 hours?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now you have to go on inconvenient trips to local gas stations and wish dot com.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I miss the 70's.  Even if I was a toddler.

And sober.

sober toddler not assumed in the 1970's....
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now you can just buy it at gas stations. You think any guy was ever pressed for a special occasion and looked down and said, "a red rose in a tiny glass vase, that'll do".
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never was into "Coke"........I do Pot and Pot accessories!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

My personal favorite bong nice and cool no cough a lung up either!!!!
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.


memecrunch.comView Full Size


Peak 70s...
 
Psylence
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I remember you could buy Manitol powder by the brick too, same magazines


Can still buy it in a certain subset of headshops.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...


That was 80s
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: [media1.tenor.com image 354x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


sam kinison did that joke back in the 80s.  he would be at parties and because he was a celebrity, his portions were always bigger than anyone else's.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't at least pretend it was for something else. "Hey, do you need something to store your 'baby powder' in (wink wink)?"

Kind of like head shops that had signs telling you their pipes and bongs were for smoking tobacco.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the googles
The average age of Members of the House at the beginning of the 116th Congress was 57.6 years; of. Senators, 62.9 years.

So all these flucksticks grew up in the 70's and they're so uptight, religious, corrupt and unable to relate to the average person. It's like they're waging a war now, to kill the '70's. WTF
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...

That was 80s


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: [media1.tenor.com image 354x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well his face will certainly be numb.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...

That was 80s

[media1.tenor.com image 498x403] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't shhhhh me. It's common sense, I mean Reagan wasn't even in the white house until 1980. Shhhh yourself.
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
[Fark user image 232x1500]


McDonalds straws always had great girth for maximum tootage of the booger sugar.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: bloobeary: Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
[Fark user image 232x1500]

McDonalds straws always had great girth for maximum tootage of the booger sugar.


Isn't McDonald's one of the chains getting rid of plastic straws now? What are nostalgic coke-heads to do? You can't go shoving a paper straw up your toot shoot- I mean, not twice, I should think.

I do find it interesting that over the years, cocaine and weed never seem to go out of style.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: bloobeary: Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
[Fark user image 232x1500]

McDonalds straws always had great girth for maximum tootage of the booger sugar.


Yep. The straws were awesomely wide.

Good times, good times.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chute, g*d dammit. Chute.

FTFM.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...

That was 80s

[media1.tenor.com image 498x403] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't shhhhh me. It's common sense, I mean Reagan wasn't even in the white house until 1980. Shhhh yourself.


I tried, but I just won't shut up...

( ._.)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I'm surprised they didn't at least pretend it was for something else. "Hey, do you need something to store your 'baby powder' in (wink wink)?"

Kind of like head shops that had signs telling you their pipes and bongs were for smoking tobacco.


The better ones actually sold tobacco.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can boba straws be used for cocaine? Asking for a friend.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The 70's for me were high school and college years. They were interesting times, for sure.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Can boba straws be used for cocaine? Asking for a friend.


Just roll up a 20. You look poor if you use anything under a 20.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...

That was 80s

[media1.tenor.com image 498x403] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't shhhhh me. It's common sense, I mean Reagan wasn't even in the white house until 1980. Shhhh yourself.

I tried, but I just won't shut up...

( ._.)


As my dear old neighbor lady would say: "Yes, love, you certainly are trying."

It's not without a certain charm, mind you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: TheSteelCricket: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Jeebus X Christmas, 1970s.

Why do I get the feeling there are still some out there who say an Ave every night for little ole Nancy Reagan and her "Just Say No!" campaign- probably made them their fortunes.

[memecrunch.com image 576x868]

Peak 70s...

That was 80s

[media1.tenor.com image 498x403] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't shhhhh me. It's common sense, I mean Reagan wasn't even in the white house until 1980. Shhhh yourself.

I tried, but I just won't shut up...

( ._.)

As my dear old neighbor lady would say: "Yes, love, you certainly are trying."

It's not without a certain charm, mind you.


Old people do have a talent for delivering a verbal backhand wrapped in sweetness.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Don't forget the greatest coke spoon ever created:
[Fark user image 232x1500]


Dammit, I was going to say 'I can remember when you could get cocaine accessories for free from McDonald's'.
 
djfitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best coke freebasing accessory I ever saw was a glass pipe with images of a baseball slugger in a swinging motion. The name of the accessory was the "Base Hit".
I think I saw it in an ad in a magazine back in the 70s/80s. Or maybe a headshop. Been too many decades. The Googles can't find anything either.

// Joke: You know you were there in the 60s if you can't remember anything.
// Applies to 70s?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "Cocaine and cocaine accessories"

[Fark user image 310x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've still got my Sno-Seals cap. I display it next to my "Disco Sucks" cap.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Escort - Cocaine Blues
Youtube OhkmotuQ4y8
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My nose swells up just looking at those.  Seriously, I have an allergy.
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thevintagenews.comView Full Size


She seems fun.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I need to get me a genuine ivory cocaine straw!
 
djfitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: [thevintagenews.com image 298x630]

She seems fun.


Until the coke runs out.
 
