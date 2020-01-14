 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Man gets locked inside '24 Hour Fitness' after employees lock up for the night, decides to record some fun   (fox13now.com) divider line
17
699 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 8:35 AM



ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is '24 Hour Fitness' locking up for the night?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 24 hours aren't all in a row.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I guess "20-hour Fitness" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.
 
skinink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The 24 hours aren't all in a row.


Found Steven Wright's Farker handle.
 
soupafi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought they're open 24 hours?
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No fire exit doors?
 
cide1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For four hours, wouldn't it just be easier to get a few hours of sleep on the sofa and wait for them to reopen?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a name people, not a promise. Like Honest John's Used Cars.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Would not recommend the "fun" video. The pre-roll 30 second colon cancer screening advert was more entertaining than the video of random white dude wandering around an empty building

Dude is so white he called the cops to come rescue him. Because it's Utah, when they showed up they didn't shoot him and took a selfie with him
 
fisker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
everything about this is wrong
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Punchable face
 
GORDON
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think the company name means what they think it means.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More like 20/4 hour fitness.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No Trade Description Act in this state then?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They forgot the dash when they made the sign. Should be 2-4 Hour Fitness.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A toast to you, 24 hour gym man:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And he's not suing for emotional suffering? What is he, some kind of communist?
 
Report